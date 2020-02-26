A Look Back for February 26, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Arts, health, physical education improvements planned” Two proposals for elementary education, one in the fine arts and one in health and physical education, were presented to the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education. It would restore programs cut at Kindergarten through fifth grade levels.

“Local artist wins ‘Print of the Year’” A print by Clarkston artist Russell Cobane was named “Print of the Year” at the 23rd annual National Wildlife Art Show. Cobane was the featured artist at the show and was joined by 57 other artists from around the country.

“Wrestlers take regional” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team overcame an 11-point deficit to win the regional title against Howell. The team also had seven qualify for the individual state finals.

50 years ago – 1970

“Clarkston ‘mushers’ race as a family” Dr. Herbert Swanson of Foster Road shared how his family got into dog sled races and about the sport. He had about 40 sled dogs and two coyotes. “Sled dog racing is just a marvelous family sport,” he said. “We all love it.”

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Frances Robinson of Hummingbird Lane returned from vacation in Sun City, Arizona. While in Arizona, they visited Mr. and Mrs. Lon Lineberry, former residents of Pontiac.

“Wolverines top own record” For the second consecutive week, the Clarkston Junior High Wolverines avenged a loss and scored in the 90’s. This time they defeated Milford Muir, 96-84. Bruce Soulby and Bill Hamilton led with 26 points each.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in service” Ensign Edwin Beattie was home on a 30-day furlough after serving in the Pacific area. He had several breathtaking experiences while operating his figher plane over the Philippines.

“Clarkston locals” Miss Ada Scrace visited her brother, William Scrace, at Ann Arbor Hospital after he underwent a serious operation.

“To observe 4-H Club Week” All 4-H clubs in Oakland County observed National 4-H Club Week. Special meetings were held including one to discuss doubling their efforts to help alleviate critical farm labor shortage due to the increased drafting of young men.