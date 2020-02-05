A Look Back for February 5, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Let me call you sweetheart, I’m still in love with you” Couples, including John and Dorothy Hyde, and Ralph “Doc” and Eleanor Thayer, shared their secrets on happy lives together after being with each other for 50-plus years.

“Principal as superhero?” Bailey Lake Elementary students celebrated the 100th day of school with a visit from one of their favorite celebrities, Zero the Hero ( Principal Chris Turner). Zero quizzed the students on math problems and challenged them to jog in place for 100 seconds and to sit in silence for 100 seconds.

“Wrestling News is a hometown product” Nearly three years after Scott Strickler stepped down from coaching wrestling he was still involved in the sport as referee and also editor and organizer of the Michigan Wrestling News, a Clarkston-based publication, covering college, high school and youth levels.

50 years ago – 1970

“Administrators assume new duties” Clarkston Community Schools announced administrative reassignments which included Milford Mason beginning temporarily work on special assignment in the Central Office and William Dennis as principal at the high school.

“60th anniversary” More than 16,000 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers and their adult volunteer leaders in the Clinton Valley Council, Boy Scout of America observed the 60th Anniversary during Boy Scout Week.

“Around the town” A three generation birthday was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. James Johnson, who both had their birthday on the 18th and their son, Erik’s birthday was on the 17th.

75 years ago – 1945

“Scout to receive Eagle award” William Ludwig, of Troop 49, received his Eagle Badge at the father and son banquet. He was the second Clarkston scout to receive the award.

“Win for Clarkston” The Clarkston Boys Basketball team took charge over Milford and won the game for the second time that season, this time 36-28.

“Our boys and girls in the service” Sgt. Marian Yost, who was on duty in Washington, D.C., was home on a 6-day leave to attend the funeral of her grandfather and long-time Clarkston resident, Mr. Butler Holcomb.