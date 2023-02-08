A Look Back for February 8, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Sneak a peek at the new high school: “Awesome” was the word heard over and over as a group made up of parents, school trustees, members of the Help Us Grow bond committee and at least one student got a sneak preview of the new Clarkston High School. They visited a few classrooms as well as the gym, theater, cafeteria, media center and pool.

Autorama features local man: Standing 6-foot-6, Paul Harris couldn’t fit into just any car including the 1934 Fords he built for other people. But one car he could drive was the 1967 Chevy Impala he restored. It was shown at the 46th annual Detroit Autorama at Cobo Arena.

Wolves knock off Lahser: It had been a frustrating couple of weeks for the Clarkston Hockey team going 3-3 in the last six games. But with an 8-3 win over Bloomfield Hills Lahser, they hoped to end the season on a streak.

50 years ago – 1973

Township approves fire department changes: Independence Township Fire Department received approval from the township board to order a new cab and chassis for a rescue unit at a cost of $4,372.78 from McMan Dodge Inc. of Walled Lake, which had the lowest of three bidders submitting quotes.

Junior Miss wins the title of Homemaker: Clarkston Junior Miss Jane C. Leichtnam was named Clarkston High School’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She was chosen on the basis of scores in a written knowledge and attitude examination. She became eligible for the state contest.

Springing up: Mrs. Ralph Freeman, of Springfield Township, went to the Shrine Circus in Detroit. She took as her guests Maxine Beardslee and Fred Reinhart. It was the first circus they had ever seen. They really enjoyed it.

75 years ago – 1948

CHS tightens first place grip: With the improving Wolves for the first time this season, the Clarkston Boys Basketball team increased its lead to two full games in the Twin County Circuit with a 51-35 win over Detroit Country Day.

The Hilltopper: The Cherry Pie Queen of Clarkston High School was crowned and it was Mary Porritt, a junior class member. The contest was held in cooperation with the Extension Department of Michigan State College, Representatives from 4-H groups, Home Economics classes, and members of the community between the ages of 15 and 20 were eligible to compete. Next was the county contest at Pontiac High School.

Clarkston locals: Marjorie Vliet, who was a sophomore at Michigan State Normal College at Ypsilanti, spent the weekend at her home in Clarkston. Rev. Walter C. B. Saxman attended the state’s visual aid workshop in Flint.