A Look Back for January 18, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Joint boards talk cooperation: Boards from Clarkston Schools, the city of Clarkston, and Independence and Springfield townships met in joint session for discussion of “positive initiatives” each board had undertaken. Before the two-and-a-half hour meeting was done, the participants had gotten down to what was really on their minds – mostly letting each other know about developments that will impact them.

Clarkston native is new youth librarian: A former Clarkston resident was looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life – back in her home town. Julie Meredith was hired as the new Independence Library youth services director. Library director Mollie Lynch explained the position was a new one needed because of growth, and it was created to bridge the gap between children and adults.

50 years ago – 1972

Councilman appointed: Sashabaw Junior High School teacher Neil Granlund was appointed to fill the vacancy on Clarkston Village Council created by the resignation of Bob Jones, who moved to Florida.

Springing up: Eileen and Cleon Kortge and their sons, Chris, Joel and Gary, went to Custer, Michigan near Ludington, for a weekend of family fun with their snowmobiles.

75 years ago – 1947

Clarkston adds fifth victory: Undefeated Clarkston, leader in Twin County play, won their fifth straight game by downing St. Michaels of Pontiac, 28-18. Clarkston finished the first half, 9-8.

Birthday dinner at Green Acres Inn: Miss Phyllis Beardsley entertained at a dinner at Green Acres honoring her mother, Mrs. Agnes Beardsley who was celebrating her birthday.