A Look Back for January 24, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Prevention is the key to safety for new fire inspector: New Independence Township Fire Department Inspector Bill Thompson called himself “the arm of the public.” Out in the field, he periodically inspected existing and newly constructed commercial buildings in the township and City of Clarkston.

Beating the winter blahs: Independence Township Library had a fun and educational solution for kids saying they had nothing to do. They had “Reading Rainbow” packs which included a video from the popular PBS show, plus 4-6 books featured in the video.

Netters stay perfect in OAA: Clarkston Varsity Volleyball pulled out another tight three-set match at Bloomfield Hills Lahser, 15-17, 15-2, 15-13. The win improved the Wolves to 12-6-3 and 5-0 in the OAA Division II. Although blown leads and mental lapses plagued the Wolves in the first and third games, Coach Gordie Richardson said he was pleased his team kept finding ways to win.

50 years ago – 1974

Hunting bans considered in township: A ban on hunting or a limitation in the size of firearms was being considered for the area east and south of Perry Lake Road, north of I-75, and residential area adjacent to Green Lake. A Hunting Area Control Commission, Michigan State Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and the township was expected to take at least 60 days to come back with a recommendation.

Pre-collegians get head start: Twenty area young people were getting an early start on their college education while still attending Clarkston High School. Although Oakland Community College has offered college-credit evening courses at the high school for a half dozen years, it was the first year high school students had shown much enthusiasm, noted Assistant Principal Jan Gabler.

The Independent View: Clarkston students were enjoying two free days. The fog on Monday morning following Sunday’s ice storm was enough to convince school authorities the children would be safer at home. Friday’s holiday was the traditional semester end vacation.

75 years ago – 1949

Explosion destroys Hy-Pocket Drive-In: An explosion of such force blew the roof off and destroyed the walls of the Hy-Pocket Drive-In at the corner of Dixie Highway and Williams Lake Road at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. No one was in the building or injured.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Lee. M. Clark went to Chelsea to visit with Mrs. Josephine Smith. They found Mrs. Smith quite ill and confined to her bed in the hospital. However, she was feeling a little better and was able to have her head raised a little while they were there.

Girl Scout news: The Girl Scouts had their second lesson in First Aid. They learned how to bandage and how to treat the cut and burn.