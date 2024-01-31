A Look Back for January 31, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Ryder truck facility driven out: Residents opposing the 450,000-square-foot facility proposed for 30 acres at the end of Bow Pointe Road had their prayers answered when Independence Township Planning Commissioners turned it down, 6-0. It was nearly three hours of discussion in which the commissioners heard from residents, attorneys and representatives from both builder Cunningham-Limp Co. and Ryder Dedicated Logistics, which planned to lease the facility for trucks storing and carting parts to the General Motors plant in Orion Township.

Side by side: Although they each have their individual duties, a pair of new Independence Parks and Recreation employees said they’ll work together to expand some programs. Margaret Bartos was hired as the new Senior Coordinator, and Julia Groulx, new Recreation Programmer.

Old fire truck makes comeback as parade vehicle: The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved purchasing a 1925 township fire truck from the City of Clarkston for one dollar. Clarkston resident Bill Rausch, whose hobby was restoring old fire trucks, would completely refurbish the Model T – the village’s first official fire truck, which for years had been a parade vehicle in the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

50 years ago – 1974

Two girls rescue boys from Greens Lake: Teenagers Debbie and Tammy Thomas were walking across Greens Lake behind Shawn McKessick when he tumbled into the water. They ran to pull him out, but the ice kept cracking and breaking off causing them to move. “I told Tammy to hold onto my feet and I slid out on my stomach to catch Shawn,” Debbie said. “He was pretty cold when we got him out.”

Road closing hearing draws citizen concern: A Clarkston Board of Education representative and about 25 residents attended a hearing on the abandonment of roads to clear the way for the development of Independence Oaks Park, a 759-acre park being developed by the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department around Crooked Lake. Plans called for abandonment of Hoyt Road from Sashabaw Road to Perry Lake Road and Perry Lake Road from Shappie Road to the southern border of the park.

The mill stream: Little Angela Sealey had her fourth birthday on January 27. Angela, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Sealey of Reese Road, had special guests Grandma and Grandpa (Morley) Drew of Lansing visited for the weekend, while Grandma and Grandpa (Fred) Sealey, Aunt and Uncle (Gary) Sealey and Carrie of Lapeer came for the day.

75 years ago – 1949

Clarkston wins over Big Beaver: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball won their game over Big Beaver, 49-20. Due to bad weather, there was a small crowd on hand to watch Clarkston win its sixth league game. Don Dubats led with 20 points.

Greenhouses are destroyed by fire: A building that had been a landmark on the side of Waterford Hill for many years was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. At about 3:45 a.m. when Edward Craft, Sr., owner of Waterford Hill Greenhouses, went to check the fire he found the place filled with smoke. The damage was estimated to be over $15,000 with the business office completely destroyed, home adjoining the greenhouses partially burned and part of greenhouse frame was burned and glasses were broken.

The Hilltopper: Kindergarten children were happy about the snow. They learned a song and also a poem about a snowman. They also folded paper and cut out snowflake designs. The week of publication the students were making valentines. The first grade class was happy to start a new semester and were having real reading about all the animals on grandfather’s farm.