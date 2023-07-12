A Look Back for July 12, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Rain doesn’t dampen parade fun: The skies were overcast, the rain began to mist, but the elements did nothing to keep people away from downtown Clarkston. According to estimates, 10,000 people jammed into the area for the annual Fourth of July Parade. Award winners for the floats were: Independence Township Parks & Recreation in first place; St. Daniel’s Vacation Bible School, second place; Prudential Chamberlain Realtors, third place; North Oakland Shriner’s Club, Judge’s Award; Cub Scout Pack 341, Best Children’s Entry; David Parrish 1920 Ford Model T, Best Auto Entry.

Football field damage results in extra security at the new high school: The athletic field at the new Clarkston High School received about $1,000-2,000 in damage in what Clarkston Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts called a “despicable act.” The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department received the report of malicious destruction of property on Monday, June 29. Fifty yards of grass and part of the sprinkler system were damaged, possibly from a vehicle being driven in cycles on the field at the site on Flemings Lake Road. Roberts shared the field was repairable and wouldn’t delay the use of the field for fall sports programs.

Two for one: Louis Grech-Cumbo of Clarkston was fishing at the Mill Pond with his friend Ian Ferguson when he caught a small bluegill. He said when he had the fish about eight inches out of the water a big bass jumped up and ate the bluegill. He reeled in the bass with some help and advice from a city worker. Then, he took the fish to Rudy’s Market to be weighed. It weighed five pounds and was 21 inches long. He shared it was in his freezer and waiting to be mounted.

50 years ago – 1973

Parking limits outlined in new ordinance: The village of Clarkston adopted a parking ordinance that would make it illegal after 30 days to park for more than two hours on the streets in the downtown business district. The ordinance also provides for no parking from 2-6 a.m. in the same area. There would, however, be no limits imposed on the parking lot at the corner of Main and Washington streets.

Clarkston sailboat wins race: Vince Luzi, of Dixie Highway, brought home a first-place sailing trophy. He took highest honors in the sizzler class competition at the mid-summer national regatta of the Mid-American Multi-Hull Yachting Association held at the Burnham Harbor Yacht Club in Chicago. Luzi normally sailed his 16-foot racing catamaran on Deer Lake.

Springing up: The R.M. Parkers on Main Street on Main Street held a family reunion. Their daughter, Mrs. Roberta Taylor of Clarkston and her two daughters, with their husbands and children, enjoyed the day. Another daughter, Mrs. Fred Hancock, her husband and mother-in-law, Mrs. Homer Hancock, were glad to see their children who came from Virginia and Florida with their families for the reunion. The Parkers enjoyed seeing their 15 or so great-grandchildren.

75 years ago – 1948

Clarkston folks attend centennial: Many from Clarkston and the vicinity attended the centennial celebration in Ortonville over the holiday weekend. Old friends met and enjoyed reminiscing. The town was like a beehive for the three days and the townsfolk made sure all guests were made welcome. The festivities included a carnival, ball games, band concerts, float parade, and an address of welcome by Village President John Walz.

Farm week starts July 19: Nearly 1,000 Michigan homemakers, including those in the Clarkston area, were expected to leave their household duties from July 19-23 for a week of recreation and education at Farm Women’s Week at Michigan State College in East Lansing.

Clarkston locals: Aletha Rose left on Monday night for Northfield, Mass., where she started on a six-week bicycle trip with an A.Y.H. group. The trip was going to take them through the New England states and into the province of Quebec where they would visit Quebec City and Montreal.