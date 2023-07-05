A Look Back for July 5, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Schools hear input from township, residents on new elementary: During the Independence Township Planning Commission meeting, Clarkston Community Schools Business Director Craig Kahler shared plans for the new elementary school at Hubbard Road and M-15. Kahler said the district wanted commissioners “to give their opinions on planning issues.” A more cooperative effort stemmed from a joint board meeting earlier in the year. The meeting also provided an update for the general public.

Camping out: Brownies and Girl Scouts from Fairwinds Council enjoyed a week of fun activities at Day Camp. The annual event, held at Bay Court Park, included swimming, nature hikes, cooking, games, arts and crafts, archery and more.

Dodds’ soccer skills taking her to Europe: Clarkston High School senior Alaina Dodds, along with several other top Oakland County soccer players, were chosen to play on a team to travel to England, Wales and Scotland. The team was part of a group called the Worldwide Soccer Tour which takes players from all over to compete against some of the best teams in Europe.

50 years ago – 1973

Ninth graders won’t be switched from CJHS to SJHS: Some 62 Clarkston Junior High School ninth graders would complete junior high school with their classmates rather than switch schools for a year. The ninth graders were among 189 CJHS students affected by a boundary change, to cut back enrollment due to overcrowding, which would have sent them to Sashabaw Junior High.

Pine Knob gets warning: Pine Knob Music Theatre operators were given their first notice of an Independence Township noise nuisance ordinance. Ordinance enforcement officer Timothy J. Palulian issued the notice following the June 27 concert at the theater, which featured Quicksilver and Electric Light Orchestra. The action was prompted by several complaints.

Springing up: The Junior Baseball Fun day was June 30 and it was just that – a fun day. Foot races, booth games, hot dogs and pop punctuated the 30 baseball games played during the day.

75 years ago – 1948

More children use school library: Fourteen children visited the school library in just one hour on a late Wednesday morning.

Clarkston beats Walled Lake, 5-2: Merchants trounced the Lake Siders, 5-2, on the Clarkston diamond in a fine game that was won by all around team play on the part of the local ball club.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. Gray Robertson entertained at an afternoon tea and dish towel shower at her home honoring Mrs. Howard Lord, who planned to leave soon to make her home in Pontiac. Embroidered on each dish towel was the name of the giver.