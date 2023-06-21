A Look Back for June 21, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

At last: Anxious Clarkston High School seniors Jeremy Surre, Angie Fiorillo, Sarah Hool and Shawn Verlinden awaited the start of the CHS graduation ceremony at Pine Knob Music Theater. A cool, hazy night saw 441 students receive diplomas signifying their accomplishments. After the ceremony, the graduates head to Deer Lake Athletic Club, which was hosting the CHS All-Night Party. From 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., graduates celebrated their hard work and achievements with a wide range of activities ranging from ballroom dancing to sumo wrestling to getting hypnotized.

City looks at 1998-99 budget: Clarkston City Council held a public hearing on its proposed 1998-1999 general fund budget. Besides providing for a few upgrades like a new DPW worker and tractor, it wasn’t a surprising change from the previous year’s budget. The city expected to take in $580,00 with expenses estimated to be $600,640. Reserves projected at $250,000.

Wacky for the Red Wings: Around Clarkston’s Farmer Jack, Bernie Tierney was known for her creative costuming during the holidays and other special events. But, perhaps her crowning glory was the enormous “Wing Nut” she plopped on her short, brunette do during Detroit Red Wings hockey playoffs, complete with octopus and miniature broom. “The customers like it and my manager likes it,” she said. “It’s good for the morale of the store.”

50 years ago – 1973

Tornado watch needed, says young meteorologist: Ron Bogner, a 15-year-old student at Sashabaw Junior High School, used money he made from cutting lawns to purchase a whole battery of weather instruments and wanted to put them to use. Bogner said, and Fire Chief Ronk agreed, there was no quick, efficient system for relaying word of pending tornados to the people of Independence Township. Basing his idea on the Skywarn System of the National Weather Service, he would liked interest from at least ten others besides himself to keep a watch for funnels when weather conditions get bad.

“Soul on Ice” stays: The Clarkston Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday night to retain “Soul on Ice” by Eldridge Cleaver. It was one of five books whose selection for junior high and senior high library shelves had been disputed. Edwin Manley of Save Our Schools objected to the book and wasn’t at the meeting due to illness. There were no objections to the book from the audience of approximately 30 as school board policy in regard of the book selection was read.

Springing up: Miss Bailey’s third grade class at Andersonville Elementary had a picnic and fun day on the last day of school. Mrs. Donald Halsey, of Big Lake Road near the school, invited all the children and their teacher to walk over to her tree shaded yard for lunch and games.

75 years ago – 1948

Large crowd at banquet last week: A large crowd attended the Mother and Daughter Banquet at the Clarkston school. The lovely, community affair was sponsored by the local O.E.S. Chapter. Everyone enjoyed the dinner, which was served family style.

Voters turn down Ford purchase: By a vote of 82 for no and 125 for yes, Clarkston residents turned down the proposed purchase of the Ford property at the special election. A two-thirds majority was needed. When the council first presented the question to the citizens in the spring, it had carried. Then, it was found that an amendment was needed to allow the village to borrow sufficient to buy the property. The second election found the voters in a changed mood.

Vows spoken Tuesday afternoon: Julie Marie Edgar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Edgar or Clarkston, and Seigfried Rolland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Rolland of Milford, spoke their marriage vows to Reverend Father Evons at the St. Michael rectory in Pontiac before immediate families.