A Look Back for June 28, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Schools consider $250,000 Walters Road paving plan: During the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education meeting, the board, administrators and trustees discussed the possibility of paving Walters Road from Flemings Lake to Waldon roads and using it for bus traffic. Craig Kahler, director of business services for the schools, said he had received about $250,000 for the paving project.

Budding writers share stories, poems: Some fifth graders at North Sashabaw Elementary sampled what it must be like to be a real published writer. They threw a “Publishing Party,” where children read their creative works for friends and family. Afterwards they enjoyed cake and conversation.

Clarkston Farm and Garden celebrates 50 years: The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club was celebrating its 50th year of gardening and programs which not only promoted the fun and virtues of being a “green thumb,” but also took a nostalgic look at the club and origins. The group planned their July meeting would be at picnic at Baycourt Park hosted by current members

50 years ago – 1973

Carpenters’ choristers: On stage with the Carpenters at Pine Knob Music Theater were 15 young singers from Clarkston schools. The children’s chorus was organized to appear with Richard and Karen Carpenter for one number, the popular “Sing.” They practiced for a week under the direction of Grayce Warren, Clarkston High School choral director.

Brownies board for Bob-Lo: Cookie sale profits financed Clarkston Brownie Troop 190’s trip to Bob-Lo Island. Accompanied by their leaders, the Brownies caught the boat in Detroit, spent the day on the island and had dinner at McDonald’s.

Springing up: Darrel and Fay Williams and Tom and Andrea Wynan made a vacation weekend trip while traveling to Pennsylvania, leaving on Friday, touring Gettysburg and the area on Saturday, and delivering the boys to a two-week baseball camp on Sunday.

75 years ago – 1948

Honor bestowed on Clarkston girl: Katherine LaPlante of Clarkston was named by the faculty at the Cleary College in Ypsilanti as one of the outstanding graduates.

Local herd rates high: Pine Row Farm, owned by Greene Fenley, Jr. of Clarkston, had a number of animals in its herd inspected and classified for type. Three were designated “very good” the second highest score an animal can receive, and nine scored “good plus” It was the third time this herd was classified for type.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Manley Walter and family left on Saturday for Rock Valley, Iowa where they spent a few weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Tynman.