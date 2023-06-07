A Look Back for June 7, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New library board run by teens: The Independence Township Library was looking for youthful volunteers to revamp its young adult section. Teens from grade seven and up were encouraged to join a new Teen Advisory Team where they would focus on what they – not the library staff – wanted. It would provide the opportunity to create an inviting young adult area, select books and magazines, plan programs, publish a young adult newsletter and more.

Storm knocks out power, downs lines through area: Many Clarkston area residents woke up Sunday morning to screaming winds and horizontal rain. The storm lasted just a couple of hours, but the damage was done. Many trees were uprooted and several power lines were torn down, closing some heavily used roads in the area.

Celebrate ‘98: For the first time in school history, the Clarkston baseball and softball teams captured district championships in the same year. The varsity softball team won twice in its last to bat, a 4-2 over Lake Orion and a 6-5 over Lapeer West, to earn its first district championship since 1987, and the first under coach Al Lund. The varsity baseball team captured its first district championship in five years thanks to a 7-3 win over Lapeer West – giving retiring head coach Roy “Pops” Warner a “fine farewell” performance.

50 years ago – 1973

Village parking under review: Under consideration in the Village of Clarkston was a parking ordinance which would prohibit all night parking on certain streets and two-hour parking limit during the day in the business district. The goal of the ordinance was to prohibit downtown workers from using available customer parking space during business hours and to facilitate street cleaning and snow removal during the night.

Contest winners: Larry Wright was the grand prize winner in The Clarkston News subscription contest during a span of six weeks. He sold 95 subscriptions to win a miniature Model T3 horsepower car. Roland Lovelace sold 68 subscriptions for second place to win a 5-speed bike; Robert Bray finished third place with 19 subscriptions sold to win a tape deck; and Mark Landry finished in fourth place with 16 subscriptions sold to win a rod and reel.

Springing up: Larry and Jo Tarp of Andersonville were home from Indianapolis. Every year they visited friends and went for the race. Jo said, “there was lots of rain on us this year. We didn’t stay over for the final running. Our seats are on the fourth turn – that last wreck happened right there. I don’t like to see crashes. But the race is always very exciting.” She added it was a nice break from the kids as well.

75 years ago – 1948

Ford purchase decided June 14: A special village election was planned again for June 14 to decide if the property owners desired to purchase the Ford property on West Washington and the adjoining five acres of land running through to Depot Road. There would be two ballots and two questions to be voted on to legally proceed with the purchase.

The Hilltopper: After a three day weekend, the seniors were ready to take their final exams Thursday and Friday. Friday afternoon a class-day took place and was the last complete gathering of the student body. The juniors were planned to read senior class prediction and were in charge of the gifts..

Clarkston locals: Marian Emery, who had been a student at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., returned to her home in Clarkston. She would spend the summer with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. A. W. Emery, and her brother, Jack.