A Look Back for March 15, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Composer spreads love around through music: Gene Grier, a Clarkston resident and multiple Grammy-award winner, and his wife, Audrey, worked with the Clarkston Middle School choir in a clinic setting as the choir prepared for its festival and spring concert.

Board approves Clintonville water main: The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved, 6-0, a request from Department of Public Works Director George Anderson to have township engineers Hubbell, Roth & Clark design a 4,000-foot water main on the west side of Clintonville Road, from Maybee to just north of Reeder.

Hockey team wins region: The Wolves captured Clarkston High School’s first MHSAA Hockey Regional championship in the two-year history of the team with a 8-1 win over Flint Southwestern. “This is a great accomplishment for all of us,” said Coach Rick Rowden. “Not a lot of people can say they won a district and a region. It’s something the boys can look back on and feel proud of.”

50 years ago – 1973

High finance in fourth grade: The talk about interest rates and savings may have sounded like adults talking about high finance, but it was students in fourth grade classes at Bailey Lake School. Students in the rooms were involved in activities related to jobs, unemployment, savings and checking accounts, real estate, stocks, bonds and insurance.

League champions: The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team finished its second season undefeated and winners of the Wayne-Oakland League.

Springing up: Clarkston resident Michael Patterson was the Wizard of Ahs as he performed magic and tricks to entertain the Cub Scouts in Pack 133 at their Blue and Gold Banquet.

75 years ago – 1948

Display your hobby: A hobby show was planned at the Clarkston School, sponsored by the P.T.A. It was for adults as well as children. Prizes were planned for children and would be divided into three groups by age, primary, junior, and senior.

Carnival a huge success: The Clarkston High School carnival was a success. A splendid crowd attended and enjoyed five and a half hours of entertainment varying from one act comedies and melodramas to boxing and wrestling bouts.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. David Mansfield entertained at a luncheon honoring Mrs. Ralph Grates and daughter, who with Mr. Grate planned to leave for Australia. Some guests included Mrs. William Mansfield, Mrs. Clifford Strandsberg and son, and Mrs. Delmont Walter and daughter.