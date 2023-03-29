A Look Back for March 29, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

He’s head of the class: Clarkston High School senior Dane Fife received the highest honor any high school basketball player could in the state of Michigan – the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award. “The award may be in my name, but it’s really for all of Clarkston,” Fife said. “The support Clarkston has given me has been overwhelming. I’d like to say thank you to all Clarkston fans, my family and my teammates for getting me here.”

Capturing nature on canvas: For the second time in his career, Russell Cobane, an Independence Township resident, was a featured artist at the Michigan Wildlife Art Festival. Cobane was a former commercial artist who had worked for the top auto companies in metro Detroit.

First spring snowstorm creates havoc on area roads: An unexpected spring snowfall caused a series of accidents around town Friday and Saturday, according to Sgt. Holmes of Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

50 years ago – 1973

Relocated Post Office in the works: The Army Corps of Engineers, United States Postal Service agents for real estate matters, was authorized to acquire a new site and proceed with design and construction of a new post office for the Clarkston area. At the time, the post office, located at 21 S. Main Street, was in a condition described as dilapidated.

LOVE IS EATING at the 8th Table Inn: Mrs. Jan Wronski’s home economics class was getting practical experience as students operated the 8th Table Inn, Friday restaurant at Clarkston High School. Customers chose from a menu card prepared by the business classes at the school with “LOVE IS EATING at the 8th Table Inn” as the headline.

Springing up: Valerie Ganther, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Ganther of Hummingbird, was on tour with the Grace College Concert Choir. The 40-voice choir was touring Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Valerie was a sophomore at Grace College, majoring in music.

75 years ago – 1948

Showers honor Mrs. William Allen: A pink and blue shower was given in honor of Mrs. William Allen by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Richard Snover of Orion Road. The evening was spent in playing games and visiting, after which the honoree received many beautiful gifts.

The Hilltopper: Seventh graders had their spell down. Janet Heineman won the dictionary on the word “crochet” while Arzela Brewer was runner-up.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Guy A. Walter and Mr. and Mrs. F. E. Davies returned to their homes after enjoying a trip to California. They were gone for several weeks.