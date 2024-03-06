A Look Back for March 6, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Rezonings put township on the hot seat: The rezoning ball had been bouncing from court to court as the Independence Township Board tabled the Knights of Columbus rezoning, March 2. Back in February, the planning commission referred rezoning for a proposed Holiday Inn back to the board, and residents and board members were debating what’s best for the community. For years the township had considered rezonings for several areas to bring them into conformance with the master plan and Vision 2020 Strategic Plan, a planning tool that had yet to be adopted.

Clarkston Post Office celebrates grand opening: Clarkston’s new post office, open on M-15 since August 1998, was officially celebrated on Feb. 25 with a ribbon cutting, speeches and refreshments. The new facility was one of the U.S. Post Office’s new retail stores which had become very popular and profitable.

CHS Cheer team going to states!: The 1998-99 Clarkston Varsity Cheerleading team had come through with a great performance at regionals and moved on to the Class A state competition for the first time in ten years. “The girls did a great job,” said Coach Deb Hool. “They came out hard and hit every motion with precision.”

50 years ago – 1974

Meeting the chief: Independence Township Fire Chief Frank Ronk explained the significance of his badge and uniform as he wrapped up a tour of the station in Clarkston for a group of preschoolers from Clarkston Cooperative Nursery.

Wolves tie for W-O top spot: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated West Bloomfield to earn a tie with Andover for the No. 1 spot in Wayne Oakland League, with a 8-2 record.

The mill stream: Mr. and Mrs. Bill Halsey and children of Main Street traveled through a near blizzard to visit former residents, Dave and Shanna Nadolsky and their children in Rogers City. The normally four hour trip took them eight hours. Part of the time they traveled behind a snowplow where the going was much easier. When they arrived they practically had to tunnel up to Dave’s house.

75 years ago – 1949

Reorganization of school districts: The Clarkston Area Reorganization Committee had been studying the problem of reorganizing the school district identified as Bigelow, Clarkston Station, Clarkston, Fair and Springfield No. 1. After careful consideration, it appeared the combination of the districts into a single unit would be a practical solution to the mutual problem of increasing school membership.

Local club has luncheon: The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club held its first meeting of 1949 on March 9 with a luncheon at Devon Gables. A delightful and instructive catalogue program was given by Mrs. Arnold Barrett.

The Hilltopper: The annual spelling bee got underway with champions crowned from fifth through eighth grades. Judy Walker emerged victorious in the fifth grade winning on the word – business. The sixth grade winner was Dawn Marks. Charlene Baker defeated 59 classmates to emerge as the eighth grade champion.