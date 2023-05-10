A Look Back for May 10, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

SCAMP walkers net nearly $20,000: Sunday turned out to be a wonderful day to take a walk, bike or run for SCAMP. North Oakland SCAMP Funding Corporation Executive Director Geri Batts shared about 200 adults and children participated, and with pledges raised $13,800. An additional $6,000 was donated by sponsors.

Parks & Recreation updating master plan: Representatives from various township boards and committees met at Bay Court Park in the first of several sessions geared toward development of Parks and Recreation’s next five-year master plan. Members came from the township board, planning commission, safety path committee and parks advisory board.

Reading Ross: Bobby Ross, head coach of the Detroit Lions, took some time on Friday morning to read to two kindergarten classes at Pine Knob Elementary. Ross engaged the 50 students in conversation and games between reading the book “Louella May – She’s Run Away.”

50 years ago – 1973

Clarkston Café expanding into new quarters: Owner Paul Rice said the Clarkston Café, located at 18 South Main, would expand into quarters next door, which was vacated by the Clarkston Shoe Service. A small party and banquet room seating 60 regular diners or 70 at banquets would be ready in the summer.

Gaines is state boxing champ: Fifteen-year-old Glen Gaines claimed the out-state and state championship for boxers 148-156 pounds in the Junior Olympic Development Tournament in Flint and was eligible to compete in the national tournament in Boston. Gaines also won the state AAU championship in Charlevoix with a knock-out.

Springing up: Junior Girl Scout Troop No. 453 enjoyed a weekend of camping at Camp Sherwood, near Lapeer. They enjoyed camping, working on cooking skills, hiking and setting their own trail signs.

75 years ago – 1948

Choir presents annual concert: The choir of the Methodist Church presented its fourth annual May Festival. The choir directors were Orlo J. Willoughby and William Mansfield. Accompanist was Adele Thomas.

Danny Campbell is seven years old: Mrs. Virgil Campbell honored her son, Danny, in celebration of his seventh birthday. Danny and his guests enjoyed a luncheon which the biscuits were in the shape of animals and also cake.

The Hilltopper: About 40 girls from the Homemaking II and the Homemaking III classes and other interested seniors journeyed to Michigan State College at East Lansing for the annual Home Economics day for High School Girls program.