A Look Back for May 17, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Roberts to make millennium: Dr. Al Roberts, superintendent of Clarkston Community School since September 1996, would continue to be a familiar face as least through the year 2002. During their regular meeting, school board members unanimously approved the extension of his contract.

Plane crashes near Pine Knob: A tree on the border of Pine Knob Music Theater may have saved an Indiana pilot’s life when his plane crashed just north of the venue mid-morning on Tuesday. Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dennis Nault, who was on duty in the area, witnessed the crash. The pilot, 60-year-old Ronald Ginahi, from New Buffalo, Ind., was the only passenger in the small, Cessna 150 single-engine plane.

One voice: The Clarkston Madrigal Ensemble was chosen for an upcoming event at the nation’s capital over Memorial Day weekend. They would be performing at a series

of events celebrating America and

the 150th anniversary of the Washington monument. They were the only group chosen to represent Michigan.

50 years ago – 1973

Six candidates seek school post: Six candidates were set to seek two available four-year terms on the Clarkston Board of Education election in June. Having filed by the 4 p.m. deadline were incumbents W.J. Cattin and Richard. L. Funk. Also seeking election were Ava Mae Sommers Caverly, Robert Gardner, Carolyn Place and Robert Walters.

$130,000 budget includes sewers: The Clarkston Village Council approved a proposed 1973-73 budget calling for the expenditure of $60,000 through the general fun and another $69,350 for sewers. The budget for the previous year was $45,000.

PTA contest winners: Winners in the recent Michigan Congress of Parents and Teachers 1973 Reflections Contest based on the theme “this is our country” included Elizabeth Place, Shellie Vankeuren, David Seifert, Gary Reed, Paul Dushone and Sherri Gilchrist.

75 years ago – 1948

Grade music festival: Two hundred fifty parents and friends attended the Spring Music Festival presented by the grade pupils of Clarkston School in the gym, May 7.

Clarkston school bus: Due to the increased settlements in the rural areas of the Clarkston School district, it became necessary for a more suitable type of transportation to be provided for the children who lived outside the village and one mile or more from the school.

Clarkston locals: Norman Laws was planning to sail the Great Lakes during the navigation season. He expected to sail on the S. S. South American.