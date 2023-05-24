A Look Back for May 24, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Concept plan of new golf course in Springfield OK’d: The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved the concept plan Shepherd’s Hollow Golf Course, a 27-hole course on 408 acres.

Will walk, bike or run for food: About 90 Deerwood residents raised money for Lighthouse North. They walked, biked and ran a three-mile and one-and-a-half mile course while raising $320 and seven cartons of food for Lighthouse.

A day in the sun for track teams: The Clarkston Girls Track and Field team qualified nine athletes for the state meet in six different events during the regional meet. The highlight of the day was when the 3,200-meter relay team of Jennifer Rooding, Nicole Fischer, Lisa Lukens and Megan Plante setting a new regional record with a time of 9:46.1. The 3,200-meter boys relay team of Jon Burklow, Brett Quantz, Matt Baker and Kevin Breen also set a new meet record with a time of 8:07.7. The boys team finished third and qualified in five events for states.

50 years ago – 1973

Battle to save giant elms starts: Two large elm trees on Main Street, one being among the largest in the state, were fighting for survival. Their owner, William Martin, received special state approval to try a new fungicide for Dutch elm disease.

Sue runs two state first: Clarkston High School’s Sue Latter won the Girls State Track Finals in East Lansing. She finished in first place in the 440-yard and 880-yard dashes. The medals have been added to the two she won in the same events in the regional meet.

Springing up: Joy, the 15-year-old daughter of Diane and Lewis Wint, surprised her parents with a party to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She planned the food, sent invitations to more than 40 of her parents’ friends and had been hiding things like napkins, paper plates, balloons and streamers in her closet for weeks. Bill helped his sister decorate the house and set up chairs.

75 years ago – 1948

Seniors honored at banquet and dance: The junior class honored the seniors at a banquet and dance in the high school auditorium. Invocation was given by Reverend W. C. B. Saxman. John Adams, junior class president, as toastmaster, gave a speech and introduced the other participants.

The Hilltopper: With a big six run, second inning upsurge, Clarkston Baseball defeated Log Cabin, 10-6. Combining five hits with seven walks, the Wolves battled back into the Twin County Conference lead.

Clarkston locals: Springtime had given a few around town the urge to do some building. Mr. and Mrs. Ben Comstock of Whipple Lake were building a new home on M-15.