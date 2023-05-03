A Look Back for May 3, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Voters asked to approve $6 million for safety paths: For the upcoming August primary, Independence Township voters would be asked to consider renewals of both library and safety path taxes. The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved a renewal of the library millage, 7-0, during their April 21 meeting.

Bordine’s donates 20 trees to celebrate 20 years: Bordine’s Nursery celebrated its 20th year and planned to plant that number of trees around the greater-Clarkston area. Various varieties were slated for local parks, schools, fire stations, libraries and downtown areas.

Learning about our earth: Students enjoyed hands-on activities learning about the earth during Ecology Day at Andersonville Elementary. The purpose was to teach children to respect the earth’s plants and animals as well as land and water.

50 years ago – 1973

Township budget hiked $21,000: Independence Township’s annual budget was hiked $21,000 to $831,216 to accommodate and additional $11,640 received from federal revenue sharing and another $9,300 which was removed from the improvement revolving fun and added to the general fund.

Scouts clean up: Cub Scout Pack 126 cleaned up the Clinton River on Clarkston United Methodist Church grounds which included Dan Hahn, Paul Biondi and Jim Geukes who gathered broken bottles, tin cans and trash from beneath the bridge that crosses Church Street near the Methodist Church.

Springing up: Mrs. Wiechert and her four daughters, Roberta Allen, Audrey Keyser, Shirley Pursley and Phyllis Fancher were home after spending eight days in Florida. They flew to Tampa and from there visited Disney World, Cypress Gardens and Fort Myers. In Fort Myers, they saw friends and former Clarkston residents, Leo and Bernice DeClercq.

75 years ago – 1948

Air raid signals tested next week: A blackout test to utilize the state’s new air raid warning signals were planned for Friday night, May 7. Seven counties were covered including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Monroe and St. Clair. The new warning signals became effective on May 1.

Clarkston 4H Club ready for work: The Clarkston 4H Club was anxious to start its spring and summer work. The club met at the home of Mary Carr on Monday night. During the past few months six new members had enrolled.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Percy Craven left Saturday night for Indianapolis, Ind., to spend a couple of days with their son, Richard, who was graduating from the Navy radio school.