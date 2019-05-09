A Look Back for May 8, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Despite bad weather, ‘Walk and Roll’ raises big funds, support” Despite cold temperatures and occasional rain showers, SCAMP Walk and Roll raised more than $15,000 for the organization, thanks in part to the large turnout at Depot Park. “There were so many people there, it was heartwarming,” said Donna Clancy.

“District needs names for schools” With plans to convert the two current middle schools into new buildings with a sixth-seventh and eighth-ninth grade configuration, the two buildings would need new names as the Clarkston Community Schools administration.

“Jackson leads Wolves to second place” Nina Jackson showcased her strong play for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team in the first league meet. Despite cold, snowy, windy conditions she finished in eighth place, helping the team finish in second.

25 years ago – 1994

“New food label separates fact from fiction” A new national food labeling law, backed by the American Dietetic Association and the American Heart Association, went into effect May 8. The new label was required to show a “Nutrition Facts” panel.

“A sneak peek at Springfield Plains” The parking lot was still muddy and the building not yet heated, but residents of Clarkston School District got a sneak peek at the new Springfield Plains Elementary set to open in the fall.

“Track teams rack up places for wins” The Clarkston High School track teams pulled a strong victory over Waterford Kettering as the boys won their meet, 100-37, and the girls won, 104-24.

50 years ago – 1969

“Lower M-15 limits” The maximum speed limit on M-15 was set to be reduced from 65 miles an hour to 55, said the Department of State Highways. A study by the department and State Police showed the lower limit was advisable because of heavy traffic through the commercialized, resort areas.

“Around the town” Rita and James Ollgaard became the parents of their first child, Christine Lynn, born on May 2. She was born in Lansing where James was a student.

“Beattie leads tennis team to 10-0” Kirk Beattie had a personal record of 10-0 on the courts, the same record as the Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team.