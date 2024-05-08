A Look Back for May 8, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Schools add sports, come under fire from band boosters, Clarkston Chiefs: When all was said and done, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education added six sports at Clarkston High School with a compromise. The board promised to give careful review to all extracurricular programs – starting with band. Beginning with the approvals, the board OK’d the addition of varsity hockey, varsity girls golf, boys and girls varsity swim teams and ninth grade boys and girls soccer teams. The board tabled for one year the addition of lightweight football at both middle schools because of opposition from mentors of the Clarkston Chiefs, a long-standing little league football club.

A celebration of science: Springfield Elementary students experienced science at a school-wide “Celebrating Science in America.” Kids, from kindergarten through fifth grade, enjoyed three assemblies and 22 workshops with topics ranging from creating birdhouses and feeders, tie-dying and studying pond life to reviewing the engineering aspects of some racy new sports cars, gardening and watching laser demonstrations.

A winning tie for Wolves: In Tami Mitchell’s first year as head coach Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer, she was trying to build a program step by step. In the case of the Wolves’ 1-1 tie with Lake Orion, a lateral step was actually a step forward. “That was a pretty darn close to a win,” said Mitchell. “I am definitely happy with a tie with that team.” The player making a difference in the game was sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Morgan with 25 saves.

50 years ago – 1974

Embattled fire budget approved: Independence Township Fire Chief Frank Ronk gained $30,000, but he lost in his bid for two additional full-time firemen in what had been a lengthy battle over his department’s 1974-75 budget. The $203,000 budget approved for the department by the township board on Tuesday night deleted two full-time positions sought by Ronk and added $37,521 to the department’s equipment fund.

Sashabaw hosts play day: More than 100 ninth grade girls attended a Play-Day at Sashabaw Junior High School. Girls from Clarkston and Sashabaw spent the day playing in volleyball and basketball tournaments and participating in gymnastics. The day was jointly sponsored by Mrs. Sue Koslosky from Sashabaw and Mrs. Mary Colwell of Clarkston.

The mill stream: Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Jamieson were both awarded degrees at the University of Michigan. Mrs. Jamieson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nolen Davis of Pine Knob Road, received a bachelor of arts in anthropology. Her husband, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jamieson of Bloomfield received a bachelor of fine arts degree.

75 years ago – 1949

Village, township to vote on purchases: The Village was given an option on the purchase of the Ford property including water rights at the price of $22,500. The village was informed of this by phone before the council meeting. It was understood a firm in Detroit had deposited a check to show good faith and was trying to purchase the property to operate a machine shop.

The Hilltopper: Home Economics classes II and III spent an enjoyable at Michigan State College in East Lansing. The classes went through the girls’ dormitory and the Home Economics buildings. They also went through the home management house and visited the clothing and food laboratories.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Capillo of Lansing spent the weekend in Clarkston with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton. Mrs. William Gassick was spending the month of May in Pelham Manor, N.Y. with her son-in-law and daughter, Dr. and Mrs. Frank Cormia and family.