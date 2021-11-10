A Look Back for November 10, 2021

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1996

“Enrollment study shows school district’s growth will continue” The Clarkston school district had a larger household size than the rest of Oakland County and was expected to grow the next five years, that was the conclusion of an enrollment study conducted by Carlisle/Wortman Associates.

“Window winners” Lindsey Kenemer and Lisa Ferguson were winners in the recent Halloween window painting contest in downtown Clarkston sponsored by the members of the Clarkston Downtown Business Association.

“Parking hot topic at city” All discussions at the Clarkston City Council meeting were shifted into park. Parking in the downtown area was the major topic between city officials as everything from loading zones to the Clarkston Mills parking agreement were discussed.

50 years ago – 1971

“NAG questions Board policy” Parent members of the National Action Group expressed displeasure about recent distribution of questionnaires concerning school busing and the decision by the board in refusing to permit their group to use school buildings for meetings at the Clarkston Board of Education meeting.

“Honored” At the Tri-State Convention of the Michigan Library Association in Chicago, a resolution was read to honor Mrs. K. B. Valentine of Phelan for her valuable service to the Trustee Division of the Michigan Library Association

“Around the township” Cheryl Gura, daughter of the Nicholas Guras of Waldon Road, was the honoree at a bridal shower given by her aunt, Mrs. Mary Muresanu of Venice, Fla. and her mother, Mrs. Victoria Gura.

75 years ago – 1946

“Local girl recognized at artists’ show” Among the water colors on display at the Michigan Artists’ Show at the Institute of Arts in Detroit were two pictures by Janet Stickney of Clarkston. Of the 3,000 pieces entered for the show, only 200 were selected for display.

“The Hilltopper” Mr. Barblee presented a colorful account of his bicycle trip through Italy to the combined Latin classes. He began by describing his approach to Rome early one morning.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. William J. Murdock of M-15 returned to her home after enjoying a two weeks visit with friends in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.