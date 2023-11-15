A Look Back for November 15, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Residents protest warehouse: A 450,000-square-foot auto parts warehouse, proposed fo the south side of Bow Pointe off Sashabaw Road, drew complaints from a record crowd at the Independence Township Planning Commission. Nearby residents who showed up to protest the issue were mailed notices by an unknown who claimed the facility would equal “eight football fields.”

Schools finalize deal with Pepsi: At their regular meeting on November 9, the Clarkston Schools Board of Education finalized a contract with Pepsi Cola Company which had been in the works since March. Retroactive to July 1, 1998, the three-year contract gave Pepsi sole sales privileges at Clarkston High School. According to the contract for granting Pepsi exclusive marketing right CHS would receive funding and educational support in the form of: a $21,000 signing bonus, one $1,000 scholarship to a CHS student, a computer software program valued at $2,000, and commission on beverage sales from the vending machines. Board president Kurt Shanks and trustee Mary Ellen McLean had been against the deal since the beginning. They were the only two board members to vote against the final contract.

Krygier gives hockey team a fresh start: Entering its third season, the Clarkston Hockey team was headed in a new direction with a new coach, Bryan Krygier, and a veteran squad were ready to compete with the best teams in the state. The Wolves were coming back after finishing the 1997-1998 season in the quarterfinals and second in the North Division of the Suburban Prep Hockey League. The 1998-1999 season marked the first for the Oakland Athletic Association sponsoring a hockey league with Clarkston in Division 1 with Troy, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Waterford Mott and West Bloomfield.

50 years ago – 1973

New schools not needed: A little bit of crowded schools at the time might be worth it because enrollment in Clarkston Schools was going to decline, Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Greene told the board of education. Urging the board not to rush into a building program, Greene traced enrollment projections and actual figures from 1966 through the present school year.

Holiday street decorations to remain dark: Clarkston Rotary Club decided, in an effort to conserve energy, that it would not light the village street decorations it intended to put up on Nov. 26. President Jim Vollbach said, “we will do what we can as far as conserving energy. The decorations won’t look as pretty unlit, but we hope to get the message across about the need to save energy.”

Springing up: The children at Andersonville Elementary School completed their wrapper collection program sponsored by several different companies to gain funds for UNICEF. The kids collected a total of 5,037 wrappers, more than 2,000 over the previous year.

75 years ago – 1948

93rd birthday celebrated Sunday: Mr. and Mrs. Tinman Nelsey of Williams Lake entertained at a family dinner honoring her father, William Buzzard who turned 93-years-old. There were about 20 at the Nelsey home to enjoy a delicious meal and an afternoon of visiting. Two birthday cakes graced the tables and Mr. Buzzard, with his usual pep, took no time to blow out the candles.

Plan to attend Harvest Festival: This year, for the first time, the Clarkston High School hoped to make a huge success of a Harvest Home Festival and Bazaar in anticipation that it would become an annual fair. The festival was being sponsored by the student council and grades 7-12 and was entirely for the benefit of the senior class trip.

The Hilltopper: In fifth grade news, the class went hunting for stories about deer. The students read about deer from a science book and then the class had a lively discussion on archery and hunting. The girls in the class were busy making pot holders for the P.T.A. exhibit. The boys brought pieces of wood for hangers for the girls’ holders.