A Look Back for November 16, 2022

25 years ago – 1997

Born to be wild: Sashabaw Middle School seventh grade science students had a visit from Joel Doehring, president of Ann Arbor’s Special Survival Center. Doehring brought vertebrates and invertebrates, which included warm- and cold-blooded species from across the globe. The event was funded by the Clarkston Foundation.

CHS grad sets state powerlifting record: Patrick Rouse, a 1992 Clarkston High School graduate, was making a name for himself in the state powerlifting circuit. He set four state records in three weightlifting events at the State Powerlifting Meet in Roseville. He deadlifted 550 pounds, bench pressed 335 pounds and did 570 pounds in squat press. Each of those marks was a state record for the 20-23 group. His three-event total of 1,455 pounds also set a new record.

50 years ago – 1972

Landfill nixed: The Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals denied permission to Leon Clark to conduct a landfill operation on Foster Road at the Springfield Township border. The decision was made Saturday morning as residents of the area turned out to voice objections at a special meeting of the board.

Around the township: James Todd Vanaman of Clarkston was to appear as Longaville in William Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost” at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.

75 years ago – 1947

Ice skating rink in the offing: Representatives from Clarkston’s civic organizations met and decided to build a skating rink. The rink would be on village property on the south side of Depot Road.

Clarkston locals: While Alfred Lee and son, David, were in the north Hunting, Mrs. Lee was visiting her mother in Pontiac. Other hunters including Harold Weston, John Hoskins, Hawley Skarritt, Durward Ash and Stanley Ash who were lucky enough to bring deer back.