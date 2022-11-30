A Look Back for November 30, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

A chat with the big guy: Five-year-old Hayley Martin had a little small talk with Santa Claus at Bordine’s. Santa offered Hayley a tambourine to try to break the ice before finding out all of her Christmas wishes.

Food Town honored by Lighthouse for good works: Lighthouse of Oakland County honored those who helped it with its charitable work. At its annual meeting Lighthouse gave its Beacon Award to two organizations, Food Town Supermarkets and St. Joseph Mercy-Oakland.

Collecting a piece of Clarkston history: The Clarkston High School PTSA organization was in the midst of a successful fundraiser which reminded Clarkstonites near and far of their hometown. People could purchase wooden replicas of three Clarkston landmarks – the Main Street clock, The Clarkston News building and the Independence Township Hall on Main Street.

50 years ago – 1972

Checking once: Andrea Stelmach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Stelmach of Waldon Road, checked the mitten tree at Pontiac State Bank. Mittens, scarfs and caps were collected by Jaycettes for distribution through Independence Center.

Around the township: Ricky and Jennifer, children of the Carl Hardys on South Main Street, spent November 26 with their great-grandma Gettle of Sebewaing. They helped her celebrate her 90th birthday. An open house was held in her honor at her homestead with over 200 guests.

75 years ago – 1947

Local resident receives honor: Adele Thomas of Clarkston, organist at the Methodist Church, was elected to the Guild of American Organists, one of the highest honors.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. Leland Masters of Maple Drive entertained a pink and blue shower in her home honoring Mrs. Lee T. Masters. Games were played and delightful refreshments were served. The honoree received many gifts.