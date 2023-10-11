A Look Back for October 11, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Township taxes to drop a few dollars this year: Independence Township residents saw a slight decrease in the township portion of their 1998 winter taxes. All millage rates were rolled back except for the police millage, a renewal was being proposed for the upcoming November ballot, and the library operation millage, which was approved by township voters in August. “The rates are all slightly decreased because of new construction,” said Joan McCrary, township clerk.

‘What a fabulous night’: The previous Saturday’s Fun DAZE/Taste of Clarkston was estimated to have drawn a crowd of over 2,000 to downtown Clarkston. The Taste of Clarkston restaurant expo raised over $5,000 for community service projects, including Clarkston High School, All Night Party, the 4th of July fireworks display, Independence Township park improvements and drug and alcohol prevention projects for the Clarkston Community Task Force for Youth. Nearly 200 runners participated in the fun run, 5K and 10K races.

97 seconds, 83 yards, 1 amazing win: There was something about visiting Pontiac Northern which made for heavy doses of drama. A new chapter was written as the Clarkston Varsity Football team went on a drive for the ages to pull out a 13-12 win over the Huskies at storied Wisner Stadium. Clarkston senior quarterback Eric Jenks scored on a 1-yard plunge with :00.5 seconds left to tie the game. Senior Chris Himburg’s extra point gave the Wolves another incredible victory.

50 years ago – 1973

Students meet a friend: Fireman Rick Stockton, looking like a man from Mars, entertained students at Clarkston Elementary School during National Fire Prevention Week. Fireman Stockton was equipped with a gas mask and air tanks for rescue work in smoke filled rooms.

School board agrees on five priorities: In a 50-minute executive session following the public meeting of the Clarkston Board of Education, board members agreed on five items they would like to deal with in the future. The sixth item, a five-year enrollment projection report, had already been considered during the public session. The five items were: a study of the vocational training program in the Clarkston Schools system; methods for coordinating curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade; a program to identify weakness in the curriculum and corrective action; board-administration relationships; and a review of present space needs.

Springing up: The Clarkston High School Varsity Football team was up to four straight wins. Mrs. Ed Porritt, grandmother to the first string quarterback George Porritt, promised him an apple pie every time the team won. She made the same promise to Wayne Thompson, her other grandson on the team who was alo vying for the quarterback spot. So far the Porritts had made eight pies. Mrs. Porritt made the crusts while Mr. Porritt peeled the apples.

75 years ago – 1948

Firemen’s ball draws crowd: A crowd of about 200 had a good time at the second annual Firemen’s Ball in the Clarkston School auditorium. The music was all to be desired and the distributing of the prizes added to the entertainment. The display of emergency fire fighting equipment was interesting as well which included the E & J resuscitator.

Clarkston locals: J. Thompson Miller left for his winter home in Miami, Fla. His sister, Miss Laura Miller, who spent the summer here with him, accompanied him as far as Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

The Hilltopper: Third graders had been reading about trees, leaves, twigs and more. They collected nice leaves and began their science notebooks by drawing and coloring some leaves and also mounting some of the real maple and oak leaves.