A Look Back for October 18, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

King and Queen for a day: Clarkston High School students Ricky Williams and Michelle Wilson were chauffeured in downtown Clarkston during the Homecoming Parade.

City cracks down on truck traffic: The Clarkston City Council unanimously approved an amendment to its existing truck ordinance and had first readings on future amendments. Council members hoped it would give red lights to gravel haulers and construction trailers cutting through city streets to get to their job sites. They amended the truck ordinance to redefine what a truck is – any vehicle designated to transport property with a gross weight of more than 10,000 pounds.

Churay says ‘Hooray!’: Mark Churay was on his way with the top golfers in the state after qualifying for the MHSAA Boys Golf Division 1 State Championship. Churay qualified by shooting a 76 at the regional meet.

50 years ago – 1973

Break-ins develop new wrinkle: Sheriff’s Det. Jack Kratt reported several break-ins of homes in Independence Township in the last few weeks and warned residents to secure their places. He said a new wrinkle was in Birdland where two homes had been ransacked but nothing visible in the open was taken. The other break-ins were occurring for the most part in the Sashabaw area and were running true to form, Kratt said, with radios, stereos, and items easy to peddle were being taken.

Turning soup labels into equipment: Students and librarian aides with the help of the PTA were turning Campbell soup labels into audio visual equipment for Sashabaw Elementary schools. Some 1,600 labels were collected the previous week. Mrs. Rayna Auger’s sixth grade class collected the most. A slide projector and record player were the top priorities in the continuing label drive.

Honesty turns into $10: Ten-year-old Mike Davidson, of Robertson Court, found a $10 bill on the street in front of Pontiac State Bank. He turned the money into The Clarkston News to see if anyone would claim it. When they didn’t, he was $10 richer.

75 years ago – 1948

Mrs. L. D. Gaynor gets welcome: A number of families on S. Holcomb Street gathered at the home of Mrs. Lynn D. Gaynor and daughter, Arlene, to welcome them to the community. Mrs. Gaynor and Arlene moved to Clarkston early in the summer from Davisburg. The evening was spent playing cards and enjoying refreshments.

The Hilltopper: The 1949 yearbook staff was named with Joe Sutton, Richard Allen, LeRoy Johnson and John Adams in charge of photography and snapshots; Joan Gorman, reporter for school events; Dave Leand and Lois Haynes, sports editors; Lewis Masters, music editor; Mary Porritt and Floyd Tower, advertising; Imogene Potter, senior biographies; and Mary Lee Volverding, editor.

Clarkston locals: The friends of Mrs. Elizabeth Rockwell were glad to learn she was back at home. She was recovering nicely after many weeks in the hospital following an operation.