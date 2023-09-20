A Look Back for September 20, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Springfield approves Meadowlands: Jerome Forrester and Lynn Kacy were given an unanimous approval for their proposed Meadowlands cluster housing project by the Springfield Township board. The Meadowlands project, located near the Hidden Trail residential area off of Rattalee Lake Road, had been ongoing for nearly four years.

CBS films CHS: A CBS news crew spent time at the new Clarkston High School during the first week of school filming a documentary on teens for the show “48 Hours.” Producer Abra Potkin said the crew had been filming at several high schools across the country.

It’s deja vu all over…not!: It was a game that looked, sounded, and felt much like the year prior against Rochester for Clarkston Varsity Football. The Wolves dominated the first half and took a double-digit lead into the third quarter. The Falcons quickly closed the gap, but Clarkston had big defensive plays to win the game, 17-14.

50 years ago – 1973

Society seeks Davis history: The Springfield Historical Society’s project at the time was the restoration of the Davis home, known as the old Davisburg Golf Course Club House. When removing the siding to expose the original wood on the Davis house, believed to be almost 100 years old, a piece of decorative wood was found – a fancy railing which ran around the roof line. Original Davis family things were coming into Springfield from as far away as Florida and Canada for the township project. The historical society shared they were anxious to find old photographs and family lineages of other Springfield families.

Varsity Wolves shock Oxford: Clarkston Varsity Football, led by the running and scoring of Dave Whitehead, Mark Blumenau and Ken Foster, stunned the Oxford Wildcats 26-7 in a non-league game.

Springing up: Mary and Roger Weeks celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a mass at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Ortonville. Following the service, an open house at their home on Snowapple, given by their four daughters, included about a hundred guests.

75 years ago – 1948

Clarkston pays paving bonds: In 1938-39, Clarkston paved its streets with black-top at a cost of $30,000. Of this amount, $4,000 came from the general fund; $16,000 was furnished from Federal and State aid; and $10,000 was from a bond issue. The last of the bonds were paid in full and the village was free from any bonded debts.

Homer Lowrie honored Sunday: Homer Lowrie celebrated his 75th birthday when Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Murton (Jeanne Lowrie) and their three children, who made their home with him, entertained at a family dinner. All of Mr. Lowrie’s children, except Mrs. V. C. Smith who lived in Illinois, were present as well as his 14 grandchildren.

Local girl enters Stephens College: Miss Janet Hoyt of Clarkston was accepted for admission at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and arrived on campus, Sept. 12. Miss Hoyt is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. D. F. Hoyt of Maceday Lake Road.