A Look Back for September 21, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Crafts and Cider: The weekend was pleasant for exhibitors at the 22nd Clarkston Crafts and Cider Festival. Over 100 crafters from Michigan and surrounding states took part in the event sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society. Proceeds went toward the Independence Township Library’s historical room and a local history book used in Clarkston schools.

Kids meet astronaut: Garrett Phillips, 10, and Casey Bolten, 12, of Clarkston, were part of a group of Space Camp scholarship winners who got to meet former astronaut Alan Shepard in Birmingham.

After lightning, Wolves thunder over Mott: The start time for Clarkston Varsity Football’s game was delayed until 8:30 p.m. because of lightning. Then, they played in a torrential downpour in a 28-6 win over Waterford Mott.

50 years ago – 1972

Conservancy group explains goals: Officials of the newly organized Independence Township Conservancy explained how the area might combat the threat of urban expansion.

CJH drops Sashabaw in season opener: The Clarkston Junior High Wolverines posted first victory of the 1972 season with a win over Sashabaw Junior High School Cougars, 26-12. The game was played before a near record crowd at the high school field.

Around the township: Mrs. Barry Bronzino (Sue Hampshire) was selected to be one of eight stewardesses to work aboard United Stated of America Vice President Spiro T. Agnew’s plane throughout his travels during the campaign. Sue had been an airline stewardess for nearly three years.

75 years ago – 1947

Local woman to be thanked publicly: For 18 months, Mrs. Jessie Field Campbell, a 85-year-old Clarkston resident, had crocheted afghans for hospitalized veterans, not only to provide warmth but to assure them they would not be forgotten. The American Legion was planning to publicly thank Mrs. Campbell at a ceremony at the Clarkston school. She would be presented with a special citation and the program would be in charge of the Campbell-Richmond American Legion Post of Clarkston. The post was named in honor of Mrs. Campbell’s son, Lieut. Lindsey Field Campbell who was killed in action during World War I.

Large crowd attends banquet: A large crowd attend the annual banquet at the school to honor the Clarkston School Board and the teaching staff. Robert L. Jones acted as master of ceremonies and opened the evening’s program.

“Bill” Howland back from Pacific: William Glenn “Bill” Howland received his discharge from the Navy at the Separation Center in San Diego, Calif. and returned to his home in Clarkston. He spent two years in the Navy with about 20 months of duty in the Pacific area.