A Look Back for September 27, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New elementary gets water and sewer, barely: A vote to extend sewer and water to the new elementary school narrowly squeaked by the Independence Township Board of Trustees – mainly because officials differed on how Clarkston Community Schools was handling its new cooperative venture with the township.

Residents, board say no to water park – again: Audience members rewarded the Springfield Township Planning Commission with a round of applause when the board unanimously denied a rezoning request for a water park. Over 30 local residents attended the meeting ready with their comments as to why they opposed the family aquatic center at Indian Springs Metropark. Some concerns regarding wildlife infringement and ecological destruction were high on the list.

Clarkston’s Crafts and Cider: The sky was blue, the air crisp, and crowds plentiful at the 22nd annual Crafts and Cider Festival in Clarkston over the weekend. Local and national artists, nearly 100 in all, converged on Depot Park for the event sponsored by the Clarkston Community Historical Society.

50 years ago – 1973

Hawk Tool seen as civic center: A downtown civic center for Clarkston housing township and even village offices, was being contemplated by Independence Township Board. Detroit design engineer Norman Gregor was in town reviewing the 6-acre site and buildings formerly occupied by Hawk Tool and Engineering Co. at 20 West Washington.

Wolves overcome to beat Holly: The Clarkston Varsity Football team made it two wins in a row as they had to come from behind to beat the Holly Bronchos, 21-14. It was the team’s second non-league victory.

Springing up: John J. DiPietro, son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. DePietro of Snowapple, accepted a teaching position with the Peekskill New York Board of Education. He would be teaching drafting, ceramics and shot in the new senior high school there. John was a graduate of Clarkston High School and Western Michigan University and was working on his masters degree.

75 years ago – 1948

L.D. Hemingway honored Sunday: The Campbell-Richmond Post, No. 63, American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary honored L.D. Hemingway at a birthday surprise party in the Rotary rooms. The group spent a pleasant evening visiting. Mr. Hemingway was presented with a gift and received best wishes from members.

Showers honor Saturday’s bride: Bride-elect Joyce E. McCann was honored guest at a shower at the home of Mrs. Stuart E. Bachelor of Drayton Plains. Twenty-five guests were served luncheon from a table centered with a bridal scene including the miniature bride, flowers and candle. The honoree received many lovely gifts.

The Hilltopper: In fifth grade news, students wrote letters to friends telling them interesting things the students had done on vacation. Third grade news included being off to a good start with 33 enrolled in the room.