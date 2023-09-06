A Look Back for September 6, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New post office opens in Clarkston: After months of construction and technical delays, a new Clarkston Post Office opened at 5799 S. Main Street near Dixie Highway. One of the biggest improvements was space – customers could shop a large “Postal Space” within the 4,085-square-foot facility.

Roberts named parade grand marshal: The City of Clarkston was gearing up for its annual Labor Day Parade which had a special meaning. The theme, “Living Your Dream,” was significant because it tied in with the opening of the new Clarkston High School. And, fittingly, Clarkston Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts was going to be the parade’s grand marshal.

Lois Pety is impressed with impressions: Lois Pety had been painting the beauty around her since she was a young girl. As artist of the month at the Clarkston Fine Arts Gallery, she shared her vision with visitors to the gallery. The longtime Clarkston resident and former art teacher had about 20 oil paintings in her exhibit featuring flowers, animals and abstracts. She shared she was inspired by the Impressionist style.

50 years ago – 1973

Historical Society wins float honors: Clarkston Rotary Club, which sponsored the Labor Day Parade, awarded Clarkston Historical Society the best float plaque. Second place prize went to the Eagles and third to First Baptist Church. Selected as the most typical of the “Shaping up our Dreams” theme of the parade was Job’s Daughters with honorable mention going to Independence Township Athletic Association.

Wranglers win two reserve grand championships: Clarkston Wranglers 4-H Club, let by Georgina Bethea and Katherine Payne, brought home many prizes including two reserve grand championships from the County 4-H Fair.

Springing up: David Arpoika was home and was beginning his senior year at Clarkston High School. He spent his summer in Oklahoma, first on the 1,000-acre cattle ranch of his uncle, Charles Arpoika, in MacAllister, Oklahoma. After breaking his arm, he went to Oklahoma City to stay with cousins and other relatives in the large Arpoika family.

75 years ago – 1948

Clarkston schools open Wednesday: The Clarkston Public Schools planned to open September 8 at 9 a.m. All elementary pupils had enrolled in their respective grades at that time. The school bus began operation on the same day. The first trip began at 7:30 a.m., covering Dixie Highway, Deer Lake, Holcomb, Reese, Allen, M-15 and Rattalee Lake Roads.

Homer Lowrie honored Sunday: Homer Lowrie celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday when Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Murton (Jeanne Lowrie) and their three children, who make their home with him, entertained at a family dinner. All of Mr. Lowrie’s children, except Mrs. V. C. Smith who lived in Illinois, were present as well as his 14 grandchildren.

Clarkston locals: Reverend and Mrs. Walter C. B. Saxman and family returned to their home after spending the month of August at their cabin at Pickerel Lake.