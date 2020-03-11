All-State wrestlers at Ford Field

Junior Ashton Anderson and senior Jacob Jones finished All-State during the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual State Championship at Ford Field on Saturday.

Anderson finished in third place in the 125-pound weight class and Jones finished in fifth place in the 215-pound weight class.

Anderson won his third place match with a 13-1 major decision over Grandville’s Tyler Herrema. He went 5-1 during the tournament with four falls over Temperance Bedford’s Caleb Jagielski, 2:05; Detroit Catholic Central’s Caleb White, 2:44; Davison’s Kyle White, 3:48; and West Bloomfield’s Jeremy Sarter, 46 seconds. He lost to Macomb Dakota’s Nathan Smith in the first round, 13-11. Anderson finished the season with a 39-8 record.

Jones won his fifth place match with a 5-2 decision over Caledonia’s Ryan Stanton for his second win over the wrestler. He opened the tournament with a 7-3 win over Stanton in the first round. Jones also won matches against Midland Dow’s Aidan Belgiorno with a fall, 4:44; and Kalamazoo Central’s Joshua Boggan, 8-0. He lost to Detroit Catholic Central’s Brendin Yatooma, 5-3; and Davison’s Jimmy Colley in a technical fall, 17-2. Jones finished his senior season with a 29-6 record.

Junior Grady Castle, junior Hayden Payne and senior Frank Castle went 1-2 during the tournament.

Castle won his match against Trevor Rademaker from Grand Haven in the 152-pound weight class, 17-12. He lost to Birmingham Seaholm’s Jackson Vance in a tie breaker, 4-3; and to Holt’s Ryan Granger, 6-3. He finished the season with a 26-13 record.

Payne won his match over Temperance Bedford’s Logan Frantz, 7-2 in the 160-pound weight class. He lost to Traverse City Central’s Remy Cotton, 8-1; and Belleville’s Blake Williams, 5-1. He finished the season with a 37-14 record.

Davis won his second match in the 189-pound weight class in a 9-2 decision over Westland John Glenn’s Sadiq Sheikhmerri. He lost to Rockford’s Cole Gleason in a fall, 3:36; and Howell’s Jonah Schrock, 15-3. He finished the season with a 31-10 record.

Drew Stark (189) finished the season with a 21-18 after losing two rounds to Brighton’s Greyson Stevens in a fall; and Hartland’s Paul Corder, 7-1. He finished the season with a 21-18 record.