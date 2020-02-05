Athletes of the Week: Post-season cheer

Wolves finished in second place during the Oakland County Cheer Competition at Oxford High School, Jan. 15.

The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team finished with a total of 660.02 points during the meet. They scored 212.3 points during the first round; 180.42 points during the second round; and 267.3 points during the third round.

The Wolves finished with a total of 627 points during their OAA White meet at Oxford last Wednesday with 209 points scored during the first round; 178.2 points in the second round; and 241.8 points in the third round.

The Wolves head to the OAA Championship at Oxford High School this Saturday, Feb. 8. Then, they prepare for the MHSAA Competitive Cheer Division 1 District 5 meet at Brighton on Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Qualifying teams move on to the regional competition at Hartland on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m.

The team includes Alyssa Desjardins, Makayla Cunningham, Ella Grubb, Sydnee Hubert-McLennan, Kaitlyn Hyde, Gracie Leahy, Rebecca Leland, Brianna Miller, Meagan Pavlish, Brooke Perry, Maddie Schoeneweg, Hope Verville, Mya Wayne, Victoria Whitney and Rebecca Winkler.