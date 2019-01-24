Athletes of the Week: County champs

Grapplers dominated the mats as they won the Oakland Country Wrestling Championship, Dec. 21.

“It’s always a big tournament in Oakland County,” said Joe Wood, head coach for Clarkston Varsity Wrestling. “There’s tough teams in our county. Oxford is always good, Rochester Adams is good. We welcome the competition, and we are excited to be part of such a wrestling rich area.”

The last time the Wolves won the Oakland County tournament was in 2006 after winning six straight titles.

“Clarkston has always been in the top five, ten in the county,” Wood added. “It’s nice to get that back.”

The Wolves had 12 wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals and were behind Oxford by 6.5 points as they headed into the second day of the tournament.

Devin Trevino finished in first place in the 160-pound weight class with a 8-4 win over Oxford. Cole Wiegers (125), Mackenzie Hanselman (130), Grady Castle (135), Ethan Polick (140), and Conor Donahue (145) finished in second place in the county.

Ashton Anderson (119), Jacob Billette (152) and Jacob Jones (215) finished in third place. Dru Martin finished in fifth place, Kyle Spengler (112) took sixth place, and Frank Davis (189) took seventh place for the tournament.

Clarkston finished the tournament with 300.5 points for first place as Oxford finished in second with 272 points; Rochester Adams, third, 204; Holly, fourth, 176.5; and Waterford Kettering, fifth, 157.5 for the top five spots.