Back to finish what they started: Clarkston Volleyball continues fall playoffs

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team returned to the court last week in preparation to finish their fall tournaments, which were put on pause in mid-November due to the COVID pandemic.

“They are super excited,” said Kelly Pinner, head coach for the Wolves, as the girls started practicing again after winning the regional championship against Utica Eisenhower, Nov. 12. “There’s lots of energy. They had to deal with postponements along the way which have been disappointing but trying to keep their heads up and I kept telling them to stay positive. I thought the MHSAA was very clear they wanted to get the fall playoffs finished so I am happy they followed through with that. I know the girls are, too.”

The girls play Grand Blanc in the MHSAA Girls Volleyball Division 1 Quarterfinals on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Wolves played Grand Blanc in late October during a quad meet and won, 25-18 and 25-8.

Pinner added Grand Blanc has a good outside hitter they will focus on and shut down.

“Like I told the girls at this point you are down to the final eight teams in the state,” she said. “Everyone had to play the same number of playoff matches to get here. Everybody is going to be focused, determined and good. Nothing matters until you get past that so our focus right now is Grand Blanc.”

Pinner added Grand Blanc is going to be bound and determined to get to the Final Four just like Clarkston.

“I think Grand Blanc is going to have a lot of desire,” she continued, “I don’t know if Grand Blanc has been in this situation. I think that is a scary thing for us, too.”

Clarkston defeated Grand Blanc in the quarterfinals, 3-1. The Wolves will play Marian in the MHSAA Girls Volleyball Division 1 Semifinal game is Friday, 4:30 p.m. The state championship game is Saturday, 2 p.m. Both games are at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Spectator information: MHSAA announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 limited numbers of spectators would be allowed for volleyball tournaments after receiving approval from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via GoFan.