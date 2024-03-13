Barbara Joanne Sartor, 85, of Houghton Lake passed away on Feb. 8, 2024 at home with her loving husband by her side.

Barbara was born on June 8, 1938 in Ferndale, Michigan to LaVerne and Pauline (Hoffman) Forbes. Barbara grew up in the Royal Oak area graduating from the Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak and later receiving her LPN degree from McAuley School of Nursing. In Royal Oak on Sept. 12, 1959 Barbara married Evalino John Sartor and the couple would spend the next 64 years together. Barbara worked as an LPN Nurse for Beaumont Hospital and later for Insight, working with drug abuse and alcohol abuse patients. Her work with the patients at Insight was her passion and fulfillment for many years. Her other fulfillment in life included being a homemaker and mother of five loving children. The couple moved to the Houghton Lake area from Clarkston over 20 years ago. Barbara enjoyed assisting at the Roscommon County Meals on Wheels Program, and was known as an avid shopper. Her special love was spending time with her beloved Evalino and being with her grandchildren.

Surviving Mrs. Sartor are her loving husband of 64 years, Evalino John Sartor of Houghton Lake; two daughters, Carolanne (David) Sartor-Duchenne of MN, and Christine (Brian) Ladd of Ortonville; three sons, Michael (Amy) Sartor of Clarkston, Daniel (Anna) Sartor of CA, and Anthony Sartor of TX; ten grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Carol) Forbes of Clarkston, and Ron (Elena) Forbes of Clarkston; several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Patricia Tuttle

Celebration of Life Services for Barbara Joanne Sartor will be conducted at a later date. Interment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara are asked to be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Christler Funeral Home, Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.

