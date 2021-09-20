Bertha Duva, 91

Bertha Stella Duva, of Clarkston, passed away at home on September 19, 2021 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by her husband Arthur.

Mother of Daniel (Kim) Duva, Patti (Bob) Heath, Enzo (Tatiana) Duva, and Greg (Valerie) Duva, and grandma of David, Ryan (Angela), R.J. (Jenn), Jacob, Enzo Jr., Paula, Isabella, Angie (late Don), and Damon (Keri), and sister of Cliff Rajala and William (Lucy) Rajala. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

Bertha was a secretary for the U.S. Government during the Korean War and had worked for Packer Motor Co. However, her favorite role was being a mom and grandma. She enjoyed caring for her family and her home. She kept an immaculate home and loved all babies, especially her own grandbabies.

Bertha also enjoyed traveling the world, had a sense for fashion, and was a talented seamstress.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday, September 23 from 4-8 p.m. followed by a funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity/My Clarkston Habitat.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.