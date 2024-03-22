Beverly J. Zink, 82

Beverly J. Zink Of Clarkston; passed away on March 20, 2024; age 82. Preceded in death by her beloved husband James E. of 52 years, her son Larry (Jenny) Zink, her sister, MariAnn Staley and brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) Zink. Loving mother of Karen Miller. Loved aunt of Jeriann (Mark) Blackett, Keith Staley and Bob (Cindy) Zink. Beverly enjoyed gardening and staying active with her friends. Visitation Sunday 5-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral Mass Monday, March 25th at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.