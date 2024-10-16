Candidates run for city council seats, one mayor seat

By Megan Kelley

CLARKSTON — There are six people running for positions on the Clarkston City Council, including three council member seats and one mayor seat.

For the three available council member seats, there are four candidates running, three of which are running as write-ins. The lone candidate whose name will appear on the ballot is Erica Jones. Running as write-ins are Alfred A. Avery, Amanda Catherine Forte and Mark Lamphier.

For the mayor seat, there are two candidates running as write-ins. These candidates include incumbent Mayor Sue Wylie and previous council member Theodore Hugh Quisenberry.

City councils are non-partisan seats so no candidate has a party affiliation listed with the Oakland County Elections division.

To help introduce the Clarkston City Council and mayor candidates to the community and share their views, the candidates were asked to give some background information and answer three questions on topics pertaining to the city.

The four candidates’ running for council seats responses are:

Erica Jones

Occupation: Media and Communications Consultant

Political experience: First time running for public office

Community involvement: Blessings in a Backpack volunteer, Friends of the Clarkston Library

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

Traffic and the congestion it creates, infrastructure maintenance, and public parking. Yes, I-75 construction has created problems, but drivers have been abusing our stretch of M-15 well before road work began. I believe there are common sense solutions available that would benefit residents and keep visitors coming to Clarkston.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

A fresh, new perspective on issues. As a newer Clarkston resident, and as someone that recognizes how special this place is with our parades, events in Depot Park, and delicious restaurants, I would be honored to have a hand in shaping the legacy of our home for future generations.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

We’re a small city with an equally small city staff that is currently bogged down with requests beyond what they’re set up to manage, creating opportunities for these types of situations to happen. I believe the city council should address this larger issue, find a way to provide staff with the support they need, and strengthen our review process.

Alfred A. Avery (write-in)

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience: Previously served on Clarkston City Council

Community involvement: none currently. Previously was a member of the Clarkston Rotary Club for 10 years.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

1. Keeping the historic charm of our neighborhoods. 2. Making sure that the residents are getting value for the services that they are paying for with their taxes. 3. Making sure our roads and sidewalks are in good condition.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I believe I am fair-minded and will listen to all residents’ concerns. During my previous time on city council I was willing to consider anything that improved our city and provided value to our residents.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

I will work with the city manager and the city treasurer to make sure that there are steps in place to review all invoices to try and avoid this type of situation in the future.

Amanda Catherine Forte (write-in)

Occupation: Landscape designer

Political experience: Currently on Clarkston’s city council and planning commission

Community involvement: I am also on the board of Main Street Clarkston

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

Continuing to be neighborly. Part of what attracted Steven and me to moving to Clarkston was the great people within and throughout the city. Being able to see diverse perspectives and respecting other people’s conclusions is a strength I have learned by being on the council. It is more than okay to have a diversity of thought and opinions while still seeing each other at the farmers market and discussing how everyone’s families are doing.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I have served on the council and the planning commission for the last two years, this continuity gives me the current context of ongoing issues and where we are at with ongoing projects.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

The situation with Independence Township taught us that it doesn’t hurt to double-check long-standing financial agreements. It also showed us that we have an educated and engaged population eager to help. We are fortunate to live in a city where residents, the council and our hardworking city staff collaborate to make Clarkston the best place for both residents and visitors.

Mark Lamphier (write-in)

Occupation: None listed

Political experience: Currently on Clarkston’s city council

Community involvement: None listed

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

The most immediate issue facing the City of Clarkston is defeating the proposed amendment to our City Charter that is on the Nov. 5 ballot. We need to be cautious whenever there is a proposal to change the charter. Clarkston is a charming community and this proposal will take away the ability to maintain its uniqueness. We also need to fill the City Clerk position.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

The most important characteristic I bring to the council is my ability to be diplomatic. Everyone has opinions and ideas that can and should be heard. The challenge lies in weighing those out and making a decision that is best for the city and the people.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

Regarding the recent discovery of the city’s over payment to the township for the fire and police services – I feel very confident with our current city manager and treasurer taking care of the day to day finances – this over payment began nearly 14 years ago long before either of them were with the city.

The candidate responses for the one mayor seat are:

Theodore Hugh Quisenberry (write-in)

Occupation: Retired (43 years in Oakland County Municipal Government)

Political experience: Elected to council in 2023, attended COTVOC and Historic District Commission (HDC) meetings prior to being elected

Community involvement: None listed

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

The Charter Amendment Proposal. This action has the potential to dramatically alter the city by ‘gutting’ the Historic District Commission and eliminating the legal authority we have to preserve our history. The charm we treasure, and other communities envy, will be eroded and evolve into commercial and residential dwellings not consistent with what we’ve worked hard to retain. Had it not been for preservation objectives of the HDC Main Street would be a 4-lane road.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Municipal Government experience. I have worked for (3) Oakland County governmental agencies; managed budgets in the millions of dollars, collaborated with state and federal agencies managing assets and personnel. As a former Chief of Police and head of Homeland Security in Oakland County I will continue working to keep our community safe. Being a city councilman for the last year has given me insight to the significant (and diverse) issues that lay ahead.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

Financial oversight is paramount for a municipality to survive. We operate on a very tight budget requiring prioritizing, control and oversight. It became clear that a prior agreement with the township resulted in a lax and trusting atmosphere with both entities failing to ensure proper execution of the contract. “Inspect what You Expect.” I will work closely with city staff, legal representatives and partners to ensure all matters, especially financial ones, operate as expected.

Sue Wylie (write-in)

Occupation: Current Mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston, retired chemistry and biology teacher

Political experience: Clarkston City Council member from November 2016 -November 2023; Mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston from November 2023 to the present time.

Community involvement: Current involvement- Member of the Clarkston Community Awards Committee; Previous involvement – Member of the Clarkston Planning Commission; Member of the City Communications Committee; Board Member of the Clarkston Coop Preschool; PTA board member

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the City of Clarkston?

The first problem is our perennial issue of a small population and property tax base that must continue to function efficiently and judiciously to support the needs of our residents.

Second, pedestrian safety, especially along crosswalks on Main Street, continues to be a problem.

Third, the discord between residents regarding the charming Historic District needs to be replaced with respect and collaboration to ensure our quaint city functions for all.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

With almost eight-years’ experience on council, I am familiar with its functions, governing rules and laws, previous council actions, and the importance of compromise. My five years on the Planning Commission help me understand planning and zoning.

I am willing to listen to city residents and I empathize with their concerns. Even though I may not have suffered the same issues, and I can understand that those incidents should be recognized and addressed.

Recently, the city was informed that for the last 14 years the city has overpaid Independence Township for fire and police services. As a member of the council, how would you ensure fiscal responsibility and oversight so the city does not overpay in the future?

As the mayor and a member of the Budget Committee, I will continue to scrutinize the expenditures of the city, examine documentation such as contracts for purchases and services, and require the city staff to do likewise. We will demand complete billing statements before processing payments. We need to try to avoid past problems such as when the sudden resignation of a previous city manager led to incomplete information passed on to current city staff.