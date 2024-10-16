Two candidates face off in race for Independence Twp. supervisor

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — After the Nov. 5 General Election, Independence Township will have a new supervisor. Voters will be selecting between Republican Chuck Phyle and Independent Darwin Moore.

Phyle won his republican primary in August of this year and will now take on Moore, who, as the lone independent candidate, was not on the ballot in August.

To help provide insight on the two candidates and to help the community understand their views, the candidates were asked to give some background information and answer three questions on topics pertaining to the township.

The candidate responses are:

Chuck Phyle

Occupation: Chief Executive

Political Party: Republican

Political experience: Outsider

Community involvement: Deeply involved in the community for over 45 years, I am the founder of a local charity and scholarship program, and have actively engaged in numerous local organizations and projects. My longstanding commitment to community service reflects my dedication to improving the lives of residents and fostering opportunities for future generations.

If elected Independence Township supervisor, what are the issues you would focus on to improve the township?

As Independence Township Supervisor, I will prioritize enhancing public services through better coordination and transparency, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and fostering community engagement. I will address infrastructure improvements, promote sustainable development, and support public safety initiatives. By working collaboratively with residents and service providers, my goal is to make Independence Township an even more vibrant and resilient place for families and businesses alike, ensuring long-term growth and success for our community.

Residents have continuously voiced concern over divisiveness within township government, as supervisor, what would you do to quell those concerns?

As the only candidate without a history of conflict with the elected board, I am committed to fostering collaboration and unity. Since winning the primary, I’ve met with township employees, department directors, fire and police leadership, school board officials, village representatives, and surrounding government leaders. My focus has been on building relationships rooted in trust and openness. By continuing this approach, I will ensure transparent, cooperative governance that prioritizes community interests and reduces divisiveness.

The Board of Trustees has discussed the township’s excess road millage funds for several months now, in your opinion, what should the board do with the excess funds?

The excess road millage funds should be strategically reinvested into our township’s infrastructure to ensure long-term improvements. Prioritizing road repairs and upgrades where most needed, while considering safety and sustainability, is essential. Any surplus beyond immediate needs can be allocated for future maintenance, avoiding costly issues down the road. I would advocate for transparent decision-making and community input to ensure these funds are used in a way that maximizes their benefit for residents.

Darwin Moore

Occupation: Financial Freedom House (FFH), Fiduciary Financial Advisor (15 years); Past – United Parcel Service (UPS), Service Provider (25 years)

Political Party: Independent / No Party Affiliation (NPA)

Political experience: International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT)/UPS, Elected Shop Steward (20+ years); 2006-2009 Elected National IBT Delegate; 2006, Nominated Candidate for IBT Central Region Vice President; 1990~2006 Vice President and President of Moonliters Bowling League.

Community involvement: Active in Homeowners Association, Founding Member in Clarkston Coffee Club, Waterford/Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, Clarkston Athletic Boosters, Educational Financial Seminars, assisted in coaching of Parks and Recreation Soccer and Softball programs. Rotary Youth Exchange – as a host and the parent of an exchange student. As a lifelong resident, I have been active in the community both professionally and personally my entire life, participating in little league sports, school sports and band activities, both wind ensemble and marching bands.

If elected Independence Township supervisor, what are the issues you would focus on to improve the township?

When elected, I will focus on communication, transparency, accountability and integrity; both internally and externally. The absence of these core values leads to poor morale, distrust, unclear objectives and goals, and the appearance of “sweetheart” or “backroom” deals. Addressing these core values will allow the leadership to focus on addressing issues such as smart growth, environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility.

Residents have continuously voiced concern over divisiveness within township government, as supervisor, what would you do to quell those concerns?

As an independent candidate, it is my goal to have a collaborative approach to addressing issues. I am not committed to partisan politics that can influence decisions based on “party” politics, or posturing to get a favored politician from a party into office. Again, accountability and transparency can, and will, expose political maneuvering that is detrimental to effective and efficient leadership needed in our community.

The Board of Trustees has discussed the township’s excess road millage funds for several months now, in your opinion, what should the board do with the excess funds?

As a taxpayer, if I were overcharged, I would want my funds returned either by check, or as a future credit. Without knowing all the details or knowing if the board has been fully transparent on this issue, I can not give another opinion on this matter. However, more concerning to me is: How, and why, did such an excess of funds get collected? This appears to demonstrate fiscal irresponsibility.