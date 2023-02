Clarkston JV Competitive Cheer continued to rule the mat as they finished in first place in the OAA White League meet at Clarkston High School, Jan. 24.

The JV team finished with a total of 593.04 points for the top spot. Avondale took second place; Oxford, third, Royal Oak, fourth.

Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer finished with a total of 702.8 points for second place. Oxford finished in first place; Avondale, third; Troy, fourth; and Royal Oak fifth.