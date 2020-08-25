Brief: Clintonville to close

The Road Commission of Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close Clintonville Road, between Waldon and Maybee roads in Independence Township, Aug. 26 through approximately early October, for a road-resurfacing project.

Clintonville Road from Waldon to Clarkston Road, which has been closed for resurfacing, is expected to reopen same day.

Access to homes and businesses along Clintonville Road between Waldon and Maybee roads will be maintained throughout the work.

The detour for through traffic is Maybee Road to Sashabaw Road to Clarkston Road, back to Clintonville Road and vice versa.

The resurfacing work is funded mainly through an Independence Township road millage. The closure is necessary for the removal of the current pavement, grading/gravel work on the road’s base and paving with asphalt.

For more information and a list of all roads to be improved through the Independence Township road millage, visit: http://rcocweb.org/500/Independence-Township-Road-Improvement-M.