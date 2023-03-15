Cagers take down Kettering, Mott for district championship

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston — The Wolves were all smiles on Friday night after claiming the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Basketball District 6 Championship over Waterford Mott, 62-52.

“Our guys were ready to play,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach. “They were dialed in. We have been talking about this for a long time and playing our best basketball in March. We have been playing really well lately and our league has prepared us for this. We have lost a lot of tough games, close games. We knew we were in a pretty good position coming into March.”

Desman Stephens opened the night with the five points and Brody Kosin chipped in two more points before Mott got on the board.

The Corsairs caught up and scored on a 3-point shot with 35 seconds left in the first quarter to take the lead 10-9. Seconds later, Stephens put the Wolves back in the lead with his two points to close the quarter, 11-10.

The duo of Kosin and Stephens opened the second quarter with six points to widen the lead for the Wolves.

“Brody and Des were outstanding inside today working with each other,” Wasilk said. “They have really good chemistry. They definitely look for each other. They are good friends off the court as well. It’s nice when those two are dialed in and playing like that.”

Stephens led with 29 points. Kosin had 19 points and John Kaul had six points, off two 3-pointers.

Wasilk added they were prepared for what Mott would bring to the game.

“When you play North Farmington it doesn’t get any tougher than that,” he said. “We talked to the kids and stressed to the kids we aren’t going to see anything faster or harder than North Farmington. You know they are going to be some runs on their part, and they made some runs. We handled it with a couple threes and inside action and we stopped their runs. I was proud of the guys. Brayden Wiley stepped up and did a great job running the point. Cavanaugh Diton did a great job defending Kalieb Osborne. Just played a good team game. I was really proud of our guys tonight.”

The Wolves defeated Waterford Kettering in the district semifinal on March 8, 57-27. They finished the last three minutes of the first quarter with an 11-point run with a pair of field goals from Kaul and one from Diton, 17-2.

Wiley scored three points in for the Wolves in the second quarter as they held onto their lead going into half time, 20-10.

Clarkston outscored Kettering in the third quarter 23-9 with 13 points from Stephens and three pointers from Wiley and Diton. Stephens led with 24 points and Wiley had 12 points.

“Our kids were really dialed in and played with tremendous energy and poise,” Wasilk said. “It was good to pull away in that third quarter and really stretch the lead. Our traps hurt them in the third and fourth quarters. We got some runs out and some dunks. It was a great win.”

The Wolves played Fenton in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 2 Semifinal on Monday and won in a double overtime, 69-68. Clarkston plays Rochester Adams in the regional final today, Wednesday, March 15 at Fenton High School, 7 p.m.

The MHSAA Division 1 Boys Basketball Quarterfinal 1 is Tuesday, March 21 at Lake Orion High School, 7 p.m.