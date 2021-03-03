Cagers triumph in busy week

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves went on a roll last week posting three wins in three days last week.

They ended the week with a 74-50 win over Southfield Arts & Technology, Feb. 25.

“What a great team effort against a scrappy Southfield team,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach John Weyer. “You never get a night off in the OAA Red. It’s another OAA Red team and here we are coming off back to back to back nights. Our starters were just sprinting down the court and so proud of them. They worked so hard in every phase of the game. I am very proud of our team today.”

The Wolves tied the game twice in the first quarter with a 3-pointer from junior Izzy Hadley at the four-minute mark and a basket from senior Kaelyn Kaul, putting the score 10-10.

“Once it clicked we were gone,” said Weyer. “It was a track meet. We can run with everybody.”

Kaul scored again off a pass from junior Madison Skorupski to put the girls in the lead. Another two baskets put Clarkston up 16-10 with less than 90 seconds to go in the first quarter.

The Wolves closed the stanza with a 21-12 lead two points from sophomore Keira Tolmie and a field goal from Kaul.

They added more to the scoreboard to end the first half, leading 40-25.

Senior Morgan Hunter opened the third quarter with four points and Hadley had four points as the Wolves went on a 16-point run.

Tolmie led with 13 points with one field goal.

“She’s great,” said Weyer. “She’s such a fun kid to coach. She has such a great attitude. To see her get the points like that coming off of the bench is just great.”

Hadley had 12 points with one field goal, nine rebounds and five assists. Skorupski had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Kaul had 12 points.

“Kaelyn has to take the best player and shut her down every night, and she does,” Weyer added. “That’s invaluable for what our team does. Tonight she even scored 12 points. It was great.”

“We got into some foul trouble. Izzy got in foul trouble early and Mo got in foul trouble. Lena stepped up for us and played a lot more minutes than she is used to. It’s good for her.

The Wolves posted a 69-30 win over Birmingham Seaholm, Feb. 24. Everyone scored during the game with senior Olivia Toderan, Hadley and Hunter leading with ten points each. Toderan had six rebounds and three assists. Hunter also had five rebounds. Skorupski had nine points with one field goal, eight rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Ryan Bordogna had eight points with two field goals. Kaul had four assists and four steals.

The girls also posted a 50-40 win over Royal Oak on Feb. 23.

Clarkston opened the week against Troy. They head to West Bloomfield on Thursday and host Waterford Kettering on Friday.

“It’s a grind,” Weyer said.