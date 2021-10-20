Candy drop-off

For parents looking for an alternative to their children consuming excessive amounts of candy at Halloween or if you have an abundance of leftover candy, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is accepting Halloween candy as part of its 12th annual “Treats for Troops” collection to send thanks, encouragement, and sweets to our troops overseas.

For those families who have plans to safely collect or purchase candy as part of a Halloween celebration, a Treats for Troops candy donation is an option for Halloween 2021.

“Treats for Troops is a great way parents can participate in a community service project with their kids while showing our troops we support them back home,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Halloween candy may be dropped off at the Independence Township Substation, 6560 Citation Drive, from November 1-5.