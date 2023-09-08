Carolyn Druskinis, 81

DRUSKINIS

Carolyn L. Druskinis, of Clarkston, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023 at the age of 81.

Wife of Thomas P. Druskinis, mother of Anne Marie Druskinis and Michelle Renee (Bruno Araujõ) Druskinis, grandmother of Xavier Araujõ, and sister of the late Joseph (Sun) Duerr, Mary (James) Theunick, Michael (Dawn) Duerr, Patrick (Claudia) Duerr, James (Patricia) Duerr, and the late Cindy (Jerry) Rivet.

Preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Pauline Duerr.

Carol was a devout Catholic. She had a very beautiful voice and loved to sing. She would cross stitch, embroider gifts, and write letters to many people. Carol was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

