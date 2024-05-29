CCS Board of Education approves bid awards for bond projects, food service

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on May 13, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved three bid awards, two for ongoing bond projects and one for food service equipment. All three proposed bid awards were approved by a 6-0 vote. Vice President Elizabeth Egan was absent from the meeting.

The first bid package approved was for 2022 bond projects at the new Clarkston Junior High School. The bids were for site work and foundations for the school as part of the bond.

The board approved the package consisting of 37 bids in the amount of $71,926,100.77 and allowances and contingencies in the amount of $4,968,712 for a grand total $76,894,812.77.

“This is the bulk of the work for the new junior high,” said board President Greg Need.

The district broke ground on the new facility last week. Construction will continue through 2028.

The board also approved new district wide classroom furnishings from six different vendors that were also used in the 2016 bond which were piloted by staff and students. Vendors include KI ($14,071.68), Great Lakes Furniture Supply ($25,212.60), Custer ($26,896.47), Interior Environments ($52,232.84), Dew-EL Corp. ($42,787.08) and ISCG ($4,343.56) for a grand total amount of $182,098.65.

“A survey of classroom furniture needs at each building was sent to the principals. Due to expanding sections as a result of our commitment to smaller class sizes, as well as growth due to open enrollment, additional classroom furniture is needed,” district documents state.

Lastly, the board approved the purchase of a new dishwasher at Sashabaw Middle School in the amount of $49,926 with a recommended allowance and contingency of $20,000 to cover any electrical, plumbing, demolition and restoration needed for the new equipment, making it a grand total of $69,923.

Funding for the new dishwasher will be through the Food Service Fund.