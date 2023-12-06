Chamber unveils 2023 award nominees

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The nominations have arrived for the 2023 Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce yearly awards.

Winners will be announced at the Annual Gala and Awards Dinner at Deer Lake Athletic Club, 6167 White Lake Road, set for tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

Volunteer of the Year: Alex Wint (Merrill Lynch), Lisa Humphrey (Studio 8 Fitness and Northern Roots Wellness & Coaching), Beatrice Rivard (360 Financial Strategies, LLC), Brandon Still (Main Street MI Coworking), Mallory Combs (RBC & Company), Marilyn Lash (American Business Women’s Association), Colleen Schon (Anthem Advisors of Raymond James), Maggie Moraco Decker (MLC Building Company, LLC), Lisa Villella (Lisa Villella Photography), John Ransom (Winship Studio), Jennifer Barrett (Comerica Bank), Jimi Turner (City of the Village of Clarkston)

Rising Star of the Year: Gina Garavaglia (Bowman Chevrolet), George Mansour (Ross Mortgage), Mallory Combs (RBC & Company), Emma Davis-Donnay (Essence on Main Mercantile), Amy Laboissonniere (Independence Township Parks, Recreation & Seniors), Casey Sage (Anthem Advisors of Raymond James), Beatrice Rivard (360 Financial Strategies, LLC), Maggie Moraco Decker (MLC Building Company, LLC)

Nonprofit of the Year: Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy, Preservation Clarkston, American Business Women’s Association, On A Dragon Fly’s Wings, Clarkston Area Optimist Club, U Can-Cer Vive, Clarkston Independence District Library

Young Professional of the Year: George Mansour (Ross Mortgage), Beatrice Rivard (360 Financial Strategies, LLC), Maggie Moraco Decker (MLC Building Company, LLC), David Silberman (Clarkston Independence District Library), Emma Davis-Donnay (Essence on Main Mercantile), Savanna Hinsperger (LaFontaine Automotive Group), Brandon Still (Main Street MI Coworking)

Fritz Jackson Small Business Leader of the Year: Tanya Carson (Clarkston Living Magazine), Sam Moraco (MLC Building Company, LLC), Leigh Peterson (Northern Capital Insurance Agency Services, LLC), Brandon Still (Main Street MI Coworking), Matt Senter (Senter CPA, P.C.), Mallory Combs (RBC & Company), Beatrice Rivard (360 Financial Strategies, LLC), Ronda Vaughn (Vaughn Chiropractic)

Legacy Award: Angie Wathen (Lowrie’s Landscape, Inc.), Katie Bowman (Bowman Chevrolet), Peg Roth (Washington Management, LLC), Emily Ford (Morgan, Milzow and Ford Realtors), Tom Lowrie (Clarkston Area Optimist Club)

— Matt Mackinder