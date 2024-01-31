Cheering to high placement, big points during competition season

Clarkston Varsity Cheer scored its highest score overall since 2015 with a 766 at the Rochester Royal Rumble last Saturday.

They finished in fifth place scoring 227.5 points in the first round; 222.6, second round; and 315.9, third round.

The Wolves competed in the OAA White League at Troy last Wednesday. Both varsity and JV teams finished in first place.

The varsity team finished with a total score of 746.64 with 229.1 in the first round; 217.44, second round; 300.1, third round.

The JV team finished with a total score of 675.26 with 207.8 in the first round; 174.56, second round; 292.9, third round.

Clarkston hosted its first cheer competition with the Wolves Winter Classic at Clarkston High School with middle school, JV and varsity teams competing on Jan. 20.

The varsity team finished in second place with 720.58 points. The JV team finished in second place with 632.76 points, and the middle school team finished in first place with 417.44 points.

The Wolves head to the OAA White Championship this Saturday at Avondale High School. – – Wendi Price

Clarkston Varsity, JV and 7/8 teams at the Wolves Winter Classic at Clarkston High School, Jan. 20. Photo: Stephanie Haslinger