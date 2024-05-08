Christie Ellen Shull, 77

Christie Ellen Shull; Born on November 18, 1946 to John and Jessie Henderstein in Detroit. A longtime resident of Clarkston and formerly of Warren, passed away on January 18, 2024 at the age of 77.

Wife of Walter Gamble Jr., stepmother of Alyson Worthington, Barbara (Chuck) Goshorn, loving sister of Tod (Laurie) Henderstein and Amy Henderstein, proud aunt of Kelly, Shawn and Malissa and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Bruce Shull and her beloved son, Paul Shull.

In the late 80’s and early 90’s Chris owned and operated her own lawn care business, Clarkston Grassbusters working with her son Paul and was quite the small engine mechanic when one of her machines needed repair.

As a voracious reader, Chris served on the board as a trustee for the Clarkston Independence District Library and had a vast library of her own book collections in her home. Chris was very active in the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club and was a talented Master Gardener.

Her backyard was her passion as she spent many hours tending to her flowers, plants and trees. She was a long-time member of the Clarkston Community Women’s Club.

Chris also worked at the Oakland County Assessing Office and loved the challenges her job provided. Full of energy, Chris collected antiques and refinished many pieces that became treasured additions to her home. Watching movies was another passion that she enjoyed as she shared some of the highlights of her favorites. Her artistic talents were endless as her creativity flowed with drawing, painting, cooking and home decorating.

Chris was an avid collector of rocks and minerals and gifted many family members and friends with the treasures she obtained at the shows she attended.

An adventurous traveler, Chris and her sister Amy visited multiple countries in Europe, as well as the United States and Canada.

She loved her pets, having many cats and dogs and a few horses.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI. A memorial service will be held on May 18, at 11:00 a.m. with visiting starting at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the CIDL (Friends of the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road).

