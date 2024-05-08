CHS girls lacrosse downs Fighting Irish, 9-8

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Sophomore Claire Naboychik broke the 8-8 tie between Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse and Notre Dame Prep with 2:55 left in last Saturday’s game.

Her shot on the net put the Wolves up 9-8 and the girls fought together to keep the Fighting Irish from scoring again.

They did it and celebrated winning their fourth consecutive game during the lacrosse program’s annual Game for Hope.

“The girls fought hard,” said Melanie Alnaraie, head coach, sharing they team did make mistakes. “The one thing I will say about this team this year is we fight. We don’t give up. We hustle. We fight for every ground ball. We chase every shot. We work on every draw. The grit is there. The intensity is there. The will to want it and go for it – that’s what’s there, that’s what’s been keeping us alive.”

Notre Dame Prep took control of the scoreboard, scoring two goals within the first six minutes of play.

Before the first quarter closed, Clarkston junior Aubrey Reineck put the Wolves on the board with 4:14 left.

Reineck struck again two and a half minutes into the next quarter to tie the game.

With seven minutes left to half time, senior Anna Reineck brought the Wolves in to the lead, 3-2. Before the half closed, Notre Dame Prep tied the game.

Notre Dame Prep scored twice in the third quarter and Naboychik scored once, as the Fighting Irish ended the stanza with a 5-4 lead.

Clarkston scored three in a row in the fourth quarter to take the lead with two goals from Naboychik and Aubrey Reineck, 7-5. Reineck scored one more time with 3:38 left in the game.

“They have been leaders since day one,” Alnaraie said about Naboychik and Aubrey. “They fight for every ball. They keep their heads up. They make smart passes. They look for clean shots. They have been leaders and motivate others. They want it. They want to teach. They want to motivate. They want to be team players. They aren’t selfish. They look to help other girls on the field while they’re out there.”

The Wolves opened last week with a 9-6 win over Royal Oak, April 29. Then, continued with a 10-3 win against Waterford Kettering, May 1.

“We work hard and that’s been our motivation all season is we have to want it more than they do,” said Alnaraie. “Then, we have to prove it. All of my girls say they want to win. It’s one thing to want to win, but it’s another to show it. They showed it today. They have been showing it the last few games. I am incredibly proud. We are growing. We are listening. We are playing as a team. As a coach that’s all you can ask for. We have a great group of girls this year.”

Clarkston (5-6) opened the week against Farmington. They host North Farmington on Wednesday and Fenton on Monday, May 13. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We may not be the best team,” Alnaraie said. “We may not be the oldest team, but we will out work the other team any chance we get.”

Aubrey Farner works around Notre Dame Prep defense during the first quarter last Saturday. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price